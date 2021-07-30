 
 

WB Issues Statement on 'The Flash' Set Accident

WB Issues Statement on 'The Flash' Set Accident
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

Production on the Warner Bros./DC movie in Glasgow, Scotland is put on a halt after a camera operator crashes into a Batcycle driven by a Batman body double.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Production on "The Flash" movie has been forced to be paused due to an unforeseen circumstance. On Thursday, July 29, a crash occurred during the filming of the superhero movie in Glasgow, Scotland.

Warner Bros. Pictures has since released a statement addressing the incident, saying that a crew member involved in the accident has received immediate medical attention, but was not seriously hurt. "An accident occurred while filming 'The Flash', where thankfully nobody was seriously hurt," said a spokesperson for the studio in a statement to Variety.

The spokesperson went on assuring, "The crew member involved received immediate medical attention as a matter of protocol. We take the well-being of all our employees seriously and have strict health and safety procedures in place on all productions."

According to Glasgow Live, the accident happened as a Batman stunt double was filming a scene on the Batcycle. A camera operator followed on a motorcycle of their own, but the crew member ended up colliding with the Batcycle and sliding underneath the vehicle.

  See also...

"The camera man on a bike was chasing the Batman motorbike and went under it," said an eyewitness. The crew member was reportedly transported to the hospital via ambulance, while details of the injury were not immediately known.

Prior to the collision, a stunt double was pictured riding the Batcycle and zipping through the cars and buildings of the Scottish metropolis. The stunt double wore a light gray suit and a crash helmet, forgoing the iconic Batman mask with horned ears and the cape, unlike a sequence shot on Tuesday.

"The Flash" movie kicked off production in April after a long development. It was previously filmed in England, before moving the production to Scotland. Ezra Miller returns as Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their roles as Batman reportedly for flashback scenes.

Sasha Calle is cast as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons is tapped to portray Barry's love interest Iris West, while Maribel Verdu and Ron Livingston are billed to star as Barry's mother Nora and father Henry respectively.

"It" director Andy Muschietti serves behind the lens as the film is due out on November 4, 2022.

You can share this post!

Meghan McCain Defends Herself From Nepotism Claims: 'My Work Ethics Speak for Itself'

Saweetie Ridiculed on Twitter Over Her McDonald's Meal
Related Posts
First Look at Michael Keaton on 'The Flash' Set Surfaces

First Look at Michael Keaton on 'The Flash' Set Surfaces

First Look at Sasha Calle's Supergirl Costume for 'The Flash' Movie Unleashed

First Look at Sasha Calle's Supergirl Costume for 'The Flash' Movie Unleashed

Official The Flash Movie Image Unveils First Glimpse of New Costume

Official The Flash Movie Image Unveils First Glimpse of New Costume

'The Flash' Behind-the-Scenes Pic Teases Batman's Return

'The Flash' Behind-the-Scenes Pic Teases Batman's Return

Most Read
JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie
Movie

JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie

First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online

First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney After Failing to Renegotiate Contract Over 'Black Widow' Release

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney After Failing to Renegotiate Contract Over 'Black Widow' Release

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

Stephen Dorff Sends Love to Scarlett Johansson After Controversial 'Black Widow' Rant

Stephen Dorff Sends Love to Scarlett Johansson After Controversial 'Black Widow' Rant

Suspect Arrested in Shooting at 'Forever Purge' Screening That Leaves One Dead, Another Wounded

Suspect Arrested in Shooting at 'Forever Purge' Screening That Leaves One Dead, Another Wounded

Dave Bautista Confirms He's Leaving Marvel After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Dave Bautista Confirms He's Leaving Marvel After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Jared Leto Looks Unrecognizable as He Becomes Bald for 'House of Gucci' Role

Jared Leto Looks Unrecognizable as He Becomes Bald for 'House of Gucci' Role

Will Smith Is a Champion of Serena and Venus Williams in First 'King Richard' Trailer

Will Smith Is a Champion of Serena and Venus Williams in First 'King Richard' Trailer