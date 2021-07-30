Jack Whitehall Suffered Nasty Injury While Exercising With Dwayne Johnson

Walt Disney Pictures Celebrity

The 'Bad Education' star recalls getting X-ray after dislocating his rib while working out with his 'Jungle Cruise' co-star The Rock when they worked together on a new Disney movie.

AceShowbiz - Jack Whitehall dislocated a rib working out with his "Jungle Cruise" co-star, Dwayne Johnson.

Jack and Johnson exercised together while working on the new film based on the Disney ride and the "Bad Education" star suffered a nasty injury.

"The Rock has his own gym that travels around with him called the Iron Paradise. I was invited in," the British actor told the "Private Parts" podcast. "It's a very sacred space and very few are allowed in. I went on one exercise bike he had in the gym and he was doing the lifty one with a big chain around his neck (sic)."

Somehow, the comedian managed to dislocate his rib while on the bike, as he shared on Instagram at the time.

"I pop on an exercise bike for twenty minutes and end up in Hospital with a dislocated rib. Doctor asked if I was in an unnatural position. Indeed - the TV monitor had the movie 50 First Dates on and I was craning forward to read the subtitles," he joked.

"X-Ray, two shots, trip to a chiropractor and a sports massage later and it looks like I will survive (sic)."

Despite the injury, Whitehall is still trying to emulate Dwayne's muscles.

"I am trying to cut down on carbs. I have got a personal trainer and I am trying to get in shape," he added.

"Jungle Cruise", based on Disney's theme park attraction, is also supported by Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.