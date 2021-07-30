Jared Leto Looks Unrecognizable as He Becomes Bald for 'House of Gucci' Role

Instagram/MGM Movie

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman stuns his fans with his dramatic transformation as Paolo Gucci in the upcoming true-story movie directed by Ridley Scott.

AceShowbiz - Jared Leto has undergone a stunning transformation for his role in the "House of Gucci" movie.

Fans were astonished when the first image of Leto as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott's star-studded film dropped online on Thursday (29Jul21).

The actor is unrecognisable under piles of prosthetics, and Twitter users were quick to note the actor, who appears balding, heavily jowled and sporting a large, bulbous nose in his character poster, resembles Jeffrey Tambor.

One fan joked, "Jared Leto in the role he was born to play... NYPD Detective Andy Sipowicz," referring to the policeman played by Dennis Franz on the U.S. series "NYPD Blue".

It's not clear if Patrizia Gucci, the great-grandchild of house founder Guccio Gucci, had seen Jared in full-makeup as Paolo but she slammed his look in leaked on-set photos released earlier this year. The Gucci heir criticized Jared's "unkempt hair and a lilac corduroy suit," calling it "horrible" and telling the Associated Press she felt "offended."

She also dismissed Al Pacino, who plays Aldo Gucci, as "fat, short... really ugly," not at all the "tall, elegant" grandfather she knew.

"House of Gucci", which stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver - as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, respectively - is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 November (21).

Gaga and Driver's character posters were also released on Thursday.