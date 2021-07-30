 
 

Jared Leto Looks Unrecognizable as He Becomes Bald for 'House of Gucci' Role

Jared Leto Looks Unrecognizable as He Becomes Bald for 'House of Gucci' Role
Instagram/MGM
Movie

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman stuns his fans with his dramatic transformation as Paolo Gucci in the upcoming true-story movie directed by Ridley Scott.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jared Leto has undergone a stunning transformation for his role in the "House of Gucci" movie.

Fans were astonished when the first image of Leto as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott's star-studded film dropped online on Thursday (29Jul21).

The actor is unrecognisable under piles of prosthetics, and Twitter users were quick to note the actor, who appears balding, heavily jowled and sporting a large, bulbous nose in his character poster, resembles Jeffrey Tambor.

One fan joked, "Jared Leto in the role he was born to play... NYPD Detective Andy Sipowicz," referring to the policeman played by Dennis Franz on the U.S. series "NYPD Blue".

  See also...

It's not clear if Patrizia Gucci, the great-grandchild of house founder Guccio Gucci, had seen Jared in full-makeup as Paolo but she slammed his look in leaked on-set photos released earlier this year. The Gucci heir criticized Jared's "unkempt hair and a lilac corduroy suit," calling it "horrible" and telling the Associated Press she felt "offended."

She also dismissed Al Pacino, who plays Aldo Gucci, as "fat, short... really ugly," not at all the "tall, elegant" grandfather she knew.

"House of Gucci", which stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver - as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, respectively - is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 November (21).

Gaga and Driver's character posters were also released on Thursday.

You can share this post!

Anthony Barajas' Family Pleads for Help to Pay Medical Bills After Shooting at Movie Screening
Related Posts
Salma Hayek Gushes Over Lady GaGa's Level of Commitment for 'House of Gucci'

Salma Hayek Gushes Over Lady GaGa's Level of Commitment for 'House of Gucci'

Gucci Family Accuses 'House of Gucci' of Stealing Their Identity to Make Profit

Gucci Family Accuses 'House of Gucci' of Stealing Their Identity to Make Profit

Salma Hayek Added to Lady GaGa's 'House of Gucci'

Salma Hayek Added to Lady GaGa's 'House of Gucci'

Lady GaGa and Adam Driver Look Posh in First Official Photo of Biopic 'House of Gucci'

Lady GaGa and Adam Driver Look Posh in First Official Photo of Biopic 'House of Gucci'

Most Read
JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie
Movie

JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie

First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online

First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online

'Minamata' Director Accuses MGM of Dumping Project Over Johnny Depp's Legal Woes

'Minamata' Director Accuses MGM of Dumping Project Over Johnny Depp's Legal Woes

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel

Stephen Dorff Sends Love to Scarlett Johansson After Controversial 'Black Widow' Rant

Stephen Dorff Sends Love to Scarlett Johansson After Controversial 'Black Widow' Rant

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney After Failing to Renegotiate Contract Over 'Black Widow' Release

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney After Failing to Renegotiate Contract Over 'Black Widow' Release

Suspect Arrested in Shooting at 'Forever Purge' Screening That Leaves One Dead, Another Wounded

Suspect Arrested in Shooting at 'Forever Purge' Screening That Leaves One Dead, Another Wounded