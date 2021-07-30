 
 

Shakira Could Face Jail Time as Tax Fraud Case Is Heading for Possible Trial

Shakira Could Face Jail Time as Tax Fraud Case Is Heading for Possible Trial
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker could face fine or possible jail time if she is found guilty of tax evasion as a judge recommends a trial for her tax case.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - A Spanish judge investigating alleged tax fraud by Shakira has recommended a trial.

Judge Marco Juberias has ruled there is "sufficient evidence of criminality" against the Colombian pop star, who was charged in December, 2019 with not paying taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June, 2019, and her aides insisted she immediately paid what she owed once she was informed of the debt by Spanish tax officials.

Shakira faces a fine and possible jail time if found guilty of tax evasion.

  See also...

Shakira has been spending more and more time in Spain over the last 10 years thanks to her romance with retired soccer star Gerard Pique - the father of her sons Milan and Sasha.

Early this year, Shakira sold the publishing rights of her entire music catalogue which consisted of over 140 songs.

"Being a songwriter is an accomplishment that I consider equal to and perhaps even greater than being a singer and an artist. At eight years old - long before I sang - I wrote to make sense of the world. Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me but to those who appreciate it as well," so she explained her decision.

"I'm humbled that songwriting has given me the privilege of communicating with others, of being a part of something bigger than myself," she added.

You can share this post!

Jack Whitehall Suffered Nasty Injury While Exercising With Dwayne Johnson

Soulja Boy Shuts Down Birthday Bash After Police Visit
Related Posts
Shakira Defended by Fans from 'Prostitute' Banner Ahead of Boyfriend's Soccer Match

Shakira Defended by Fans from 'Prostitute' Banner Ahead of Boyfriend's Soccer Match

Shakira Praises Hipgnosis Songs as 'Ally to Songwriters' After Selling Entire Music Catalog

Shakira Praises Hipgnosis Songs as 'Ally to Songwriters' After Selling Entire Music Catalog

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Shakira Takes Inspirations from Jane Fonda's Vintage Workouts for New Music Video

Shakira and Cate Blanchett Among Judges for Prince William's $65M Earthshot Contest

Shakira and Cate Blanchett Among Judges for Prince William's $65M Earthshot Contest

Most Read
Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics
Celebrity

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman

Usher's Ex-Wife to Clear Up Misconceptions About Her Using New Memoir

Usher's Ex-Wife to Clear Up Misconceptions About Her Using New Memoir

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival