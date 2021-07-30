Shakira Could Face Jail Time as Tax Fraud Case Is Heading for Possible Trial

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker could face fine or possible jail time if she is found guilty of tax evasion as a judge recommends a trial for her tax case.

AceShowbiz - A Spanish judge investigating alleged tax fraud by Shakira has recommended a trial.

Judge Marco Juberias has ruled there is "sufficient evidence of criminality" against the Colombian pop star, who was charged in December, 2019 with not paying taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June, 2019, and her aides insisted she immediately paid what she owed once she was informed of the debt by Spanish tax officials.

Shakira faces a fine and possible jail time if found guilty of tax evasion.

Shakira has been spending more and more time in Spain over the last 10 years thanks to her romance with retired soccer star Gerard Pique - the father of her sons Milan and Sasha.

Early this year, Shakira sold the publishing rights of her entire music catalogue which consisted of over 140 songs.

"Being a songwriter is an accomplishment that I consider equal to and perhaps even greater than being a singer and an artist. At eight years old - long before I sang - I wrote to make sense of the world. Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me but to those who appreciate it as well," so she explained her decision.

"I'm humbled that songwriting has given me the privilege of communicating with others, of being a part of something bigger than myself," she added.