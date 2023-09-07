Jack Whitehall 'Excited' After Welcoming Baby No. 1 With Girlfriend Roxy Horner

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor announces the arrival of his and his model girlfriend's first child and expresses his excitement to have started his own family via social media.

Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner. The "Jungle Cruise" actor expressed his excitement to have started his own family via social media as he announced the arrival of his first child with his model girlfriend.

On Wednesday, September 6, the 35-year-old comedian revealed that he and Roxy have welcomed their baby no. 1 via Instagram. In a post, he exclaimed, "Well this just happened!" He went on to gush, "Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn't have even imagined. In awe of my partner @roxyhorner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever."

"So excited to have started a family of my own," Jack further penned. "Having vowed I'd never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid. I also wore skechers to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full blown dad now." He also jokingly teased the name of his newborn by writing, "Name wise after this weekend I think 'rice, rice, baby' has a nice ring to it."

In the post, the "Clifford the Big Red Dog" actor uploaded a series of pictures from a hospital room. One of the photos captured him cradling his new bundle of joy in his arms. In the snap, he looked comfortable sitting on a sofa while the baby was asleep. Appearing joyful, he let out a sweet smile to the camera.

Another photo saw Jack taking his first family photo together with Roxy and their baby. The new parents could not help but show their happiness with their facial expressions by smiling widely for the picture. He posed next to Roxy who was lying on a hospital bed and holding their newborn baby in her arms.

Aside from Jack, Roxy herself shared the exciting news on her own Instagram page. She uploaded a slew of pictures, including a similar one which Jack released on his account. She also unleashed a close up photo of the couple's baby from behind. In the snap, the model could be seen softly kissing her newborn's head as the baby was placed on her chest. Along with it, she marveled, "The love of my life," adding a purple heart emoji.

A few months prior, Jack and Roxy revealed that they were expecting their first child together. In May, the couple announced the joyful news on their Instagram pages separately. Later on, in June, she spilled that the two were having a baby girl. "We are having a little girl," the 32-year-old blonde beauty said on "Steph's Packed Lunch" at that time.

You can share this post!