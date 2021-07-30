Lee Latchford-Evans and Wife Welcome 'Perfect Rainbow Baby'

Instagram Celebrity

The Steps star officially adds father to his resume as he and wife Kerry-Lucy Taylor welcome their first child together, three years after suffering from a devastating miscarriage.

AceShowbiz - British pop star Lee Latchford-Evans and his wife Kerry-Lucy Taylor have become first-time parents.

The Steps star shared a snap of the new arrival on his Instagram page on Wednesday (28Jul21), writing alongside it, "Welcome to the world baby boy. Me & your mummy @kerrylucyinsta are so in love! You're everything we could have wished for & more, Our perfect rainbow baby."

Kerry shared the same image on her own Instagram page and wrote, "Welcome to the world little one."

Leading the congratulations on Lee's post was his Steps bandmate Ian "H" Watkins, who commented, "Guncle H!"

The tot's arrival comes after Kerry suffered a devastating miscarriage back in 2018, just 10 weeks into her pregnancy.

Lee and Kerry-Lucy met in 2007 and tied the knot in 2012.

Roughly a week before the baby was born, Lee Latchford-Evans paid tribute to his wife by posting a picture of her with a huge baby bump.

"So here she is @kerrylucyinsta looking absolutely stunning & 9 months pregnant!" he gushed. "She posted this a few days ago & all your comments have been lovely."

"This picture shows a beautiful woman embracing the wonders of pregnancy & feeling proud, although truth is she was actually really nervous & wasn't sure whether to put this up for many reasons."

He went on to reveal her struggle while carrying their baby, "What the picture doesn't show….24/7 nausea, for 9 months. Sleepless nights, Constant toilet trips (sometimes for no reason), Back ache, boob ache & not being able to find a comfortable position sitting or lying down."

"Swelling of joints & suffering with Pre-eclampsia (which can be fatal) meaning constant monitoring by ourselves & midwives & now to be safe bringing babies due date forward."

"Why am I writing this?" he added. "Because she hasn't let all this get her down, she hasn't cried & complained and has got on with everything including looking after others. She is stronger than I could imagine. She knows she is blessed & is forever grateful for our rainbow baby (we both are). She is a trooper, an amazing woman & My Wife! I couldn't be more proud & can't wait to meet him & create our little world."