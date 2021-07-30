 
 

Kristen Bell Dismayed Daughter Shares Name With Covid-19 Variant

In an episode of her new podcast show, the 'Frozen' actress admits it's 'a big bummer' that her youngest daughter shares a name with a deadly Covid-19 variant.

AceShowbiz - Kristen Bell hates that her youngest daughter shares a name with a deadly COVID-19 variant.

The "Veronica Mars" actress shares two children with husband Dax Shepard - Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six. And amid the rising number of people coming down with the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Kristen's "We Are Supported By…" podcast co-host Monica Padman asked her, "How do you feel about Delta's name being Delta right now?"

"It's a big, big bummer," Kristen replied. "But I'm really hoping that the delta variant won't be as strong as the original COVID and people will still say corona."

Kristen added that her little girl hasn't clocked on to the connotations with her name at the moment.

"She's six so she's impressed every time she sees a Delta Airlines ad or anything," Kristen smiled. "She's like 'Oh my gosh, my name!' So every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she's like 'My name!' So she's still excited about it."

In a previous interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Kristen Bell opened up on life during lockdown. She admitted her marriage was strained at the beginning of the pandemic and she had to attend therapy with her husband.

"At the beginning of the pandemic we were at each other's throats and then all the doors locked in our house," she said.

"We had to stay inside and we were like 'woof! We need to get a handle on the annoyances.' (He) suggested that we're both so annoyed with each other because the reality is if you're living with one human being, I don't care if it's your partner, your husband, your wife or your roommate, you need to brush up on your toolbox because you will find that person annoying. Relationships take work."

Kristen Bell Renames Podcast Series After Cease-and-Desist Letter

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Underwent Solo Therapy After They're at 'Each Other's Throats'

Kristen Bell Plans to Continue Bringing Very Real Conversation via 'Shattered Glass' Podcast

Kristen Bell's Dad Refuses to Take Mask Off for Pictures She Wanted During Reunion

