'The X Factor' Alums Celebrating as the Show Is Called Off in U.K.

Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The X Factor" has been dropped by U.K. network ITV after 17 years.

The TV talent show, which is produced by Simon Cowell and discovered talent including One Direction, Little Mix, Olly Murs, and JLS, won't be returning to screens this year.

According to reports, Cowell had a say in shelving "The X Factor" for now - with his decision allegedly prompted by falling ratings for the programme over the past few series.

A spokesperson for ITV said, "There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage."

Following news of the shelving, some of the programme's former contestants - including Irish twins John and Edward Grimes - were quick to respond.

The siblings, known as Jedward, have publicly spoken out about the show and its allegedly poor treatment of its singers, and celebrated news of its demise as they tweeted, "Xfactor has been axed Mission Complete."

Meanwhile, Katie Waissel, who appeared on "The X Factor" back in 2010, shared a headline about the news and wrote alongside it, "Journey for justice."

Katie came forward earlier this year (21) with her claim that she was sexually assaulted by a member of "The X Factor" team when she met the person in the U.S. to talk about recording work.

"The X Factor" began airing on U.K. television back in 2004 and 445 episodes have aired in total, with the last coming in 2018.