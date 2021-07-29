 
 

Olga Kurylenko on Harvey Weinstein's Sex Assault Case: I Don't Consider Myself a Victim

Olga Kurylenko on Harvey Weinstein's Sex Assault Case: I Don't Consider Myself a Victim
Instagram/WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Recalling her run-in with the disgraced movie mogul, the 'Quantum of Solace' actress explains why she was not 'mentally disturbed' after he tried something with her.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olga Kurylenko doesn't consider herself a "victim" of Harvey Weinstein, because she managed to push the producer off when he tried to embrace her.

The "Quantum of Solace" actress opened up to Britain's Country and Town House magazine about her run-in with the disgraced movie mogul, who is currently serving 23 years for two felony sex crime convictions in New York, and also stands accused of sexually assaulting five different women in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles over the course of a decade.

"I've never talked about that because, to be honest, I don't consider myself a victim," she told the publication of her encounter with Weinstein. "He tried something and, yes, I was cautious. There was a verbal exchange and I told him no, then he tried to pull me into an embrace and I pushed him off and found a way to get out of there."

  See also...

Olga continued to insist she wasn't "mentally disturbed" afterwards about what could have happened because she's "very strong inside."

"And maybe I was used to men trying their luck," she added. "It wasn't the first time. I didn't care if I never worked with him. There are a million productions I could be a part of, so why did I need him?"

Olga also refused to be dependent on men to have a better life. "I saw too many girls back home who were dating men they didn't like, just to have a flat of their own or clothes or food on the table. I remember thinking, 'I will never depend on a man.' I'd sleep on the streets before I did that. I knew I had to make it on my own," she explained.

You can share this post!

DaBaby Likes Tweets About Hating Dua Lipa After She Slammed Him Over His Homophobic Remarks

Demi Lovato and Saweetie to Make Merry Paris Hilton's New Cooking Series
Related Posts
Olga Kurylenko 'Recovered' From Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko 'Recovered' From Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko Gives Update on Coronavirus Battle

Olga Kurylenko Gives Update on Coronavirus Battle

Olga Kurylenko Warns Others to Take Coronavirus Seriously After Positive Diagnosis

Olga Kurylenko Warns Others to Take Coronavirus Seriously After Positive Diagnosis

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman

Lil Baby Calls Out 'Creeps' Filming His Apparent Intimate Moment With a Woman