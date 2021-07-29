 
 

DaBaby Likes Tweets About Hating Dua Lipa After She Slammed Him Over His Homophobic Remarks

DaBaby Likes Tweets About Hating Dua Lipa After She Slammed Him Over His Homophobic Remarks
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Rockstar' hitmaker, who worked with the English singer on her 'Levitating' remix, apparently agrees with a fan who suggests that her song becomes a hit because he's featured on it.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaBaby appeared to diss Dua Lipa for calling him out over his recent homophobic remarks. The "Rockstar" hitmaker, who worked with the English singer on her "Levitating" remix, was caught liking several tweets about hating her.

The MC threw his subtle dig at his former collaborator on Wednesday, July 28. Among the tweets that he liked read, "It's funny how @DUALIPA song levitating is only number 1 because @DaBabyDaBaby is on it. You're welcome. Because I deada** only heard of you because of Dababy."

DaBaby also liked a post from someone that sarcastically asked, "Patiently waiting for @DUALIPA to pull her song with @DaBabyDaBaby off streaming services." A third individual echoed, "@DUALIPA soooo when you gonna remove that remix with @DaBabyDaBaby ?! We waiting..."

DaBaby's Twitter Account

DaBaby was caught liking tweets about hating Dua Lipa.

  See also...

The shading came after Dua condemned his offensive comments about the LGBTQ+ community during his Rolling Loud performance. "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up... Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up," he shouted on Sunday, July 25.

Dua, who has been urged to remove DaBaby from her hit song in the wake of the controversy, weighed in on his statements on Tuesday via Instagram Story. "I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS," she pointed out.

The "Suge" spitter, however, has issued his apology to AIDS/HIV survivors but remained defiant about his homophobic rant. "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he first stated.

"But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business," the 29-year-old went on, before adding in a follow-up tweet, "[and] for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time." He then pointed out, "Us 'N***AS' human too. #GodBless."

You can share this post!

Ryan Adams Begs for Second Chance to Make Music Over Fear of Losing Home Post-Abuse Allegations

Holly Madison Calls Her Past Body Dysmorphia Struggle 'Ridiculous'
Related Posts
DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

DaBaby Yells at Fan Throwing Shoe at Him During Rolling Loud Performance

DaBaby Yells at Fan Throwing Shoe at Him During Rolling Loud Performance

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

DaBaby Says He Wants to Teach Lesson About Greed to Boys Selling $200 Candy After Refusing to Buy It

DaBaby Says He Wants to Teach Lesson About Greed to Boys Selling $200 Candy After Refusing to Buy It

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official