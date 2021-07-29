Demi Lovato and Saweetie to Make Merry Paris Hilton's New Cooking Series

Instagram TV

Joining the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser and Lele Pons, the two artists will help the 'This Is Paris' star as she try her hand at the culinary arts in her upcoming six-episode show.

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato and Saweetie are among the guests on Paris Hilton's new Netflix series, "Cooking With Paris".

The 40-year-old businesswoman and DJ is set to try her hand at the culinary arts in her upcoming six-episode series, which has been inspired by her viral lasagne video from last year, which has since accumulated more than five million views.

Paris' show will follow the star and her celebrity guests as they go "from the grocery store to the finished table spread" and create a delicious dinner.

"The Simple Life" star is not a trained chef, and in a trailer released on Tuesday, July 27 the beauty can be seen struggling to grasp the concept of "tongs" and zesting lemons.

As well as Demi and Saweetie, other guests on the series include Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Lele Pons, and Paris' mother and sister, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

Paris acts as executive producer on the series alongside Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Rebecca Hertz.

The show is produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, which also produces the celebrity cooking show "Selena + Chef" for HBO Max and previously collaborated with Hilton on the 2020 YouTube Originals documentary "This Is Paris".

"Cooking with Paris" will premiere on Netflix on August 4.

The Netflix series aside, Paris also has another new show to offer. At the Tribeca Festival premiere of "This Is Paris", she spilled to ET, "We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There's a lot. So I'm really excited to share that with all my fans."