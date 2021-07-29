Simone Biles Gets Supports for Withdrawing From Individual Competition at Tokyo Olympics

Instagram Celebrity

In a statement responding to the gymnast's decision, USA Gymnastics 'applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well being' and points out why she is 'a role model for so many.'

AceShowbiz - Gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of the individual all-around competition during the Tokyo Olympics.

Just a day after the 24-year-old withdrew from the team contest at the sporting event, citing mental health issues, Biles also made the decision not to defend her gold medal in the individual competition on Thursday, July 29.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

Alternate Jade Carey will take her place in the individual all-around competition.

The organization said that Biles will continue to have daily evaluations to determine whether or not she should participate in the four individual finals next week (beginning August 2).

Following the news, Sasha Farber - who was partnered with Biles on U.S. TV talent show "Dancing with the Stars" - reacted to her decision.

"For this 24-year-old to be in that position ... she is a phenomenal gymnast, everyone knows," he told Entertainment Tonight. "But it just proves that you don't know what's going on inside of the other person sometimes, no matter how strong they look. So I really feel for her, but I know she's going to get through this."



Biles first announced her decision to withdraw from the women's team gymnastics final at Olympics on Tuesday, July 27. "My pride is hurt a little bit. After the (vault) performance that I did (on Monday), I didn't want to go into the other events so I thought I would take a step back," she tearfully said before reporters. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being."

