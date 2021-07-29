 
 

Simone Biles Gets Supports for Withdrawing From Individual Competition at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Gets Supports for Withdrawing From Individual Competition at Tokyo Olympics
Instagram
Celebrity

In a statement responding to the gymnast's decision, USA Gymnastics 'applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well being' and points out why she is 'a role model for so many.'

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of the individual all-around competition during the Tokyo Olympics.

Just a day after the 24-year-old withdrew from the team contest at the sporting event, citing mental health issues, Biles also made the decision not to defend her gold medal in the individual competition on Thursday, July 29.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

Alternate Jade Carey will take her place in the individual all-around competition.

  See also...

The organization said that Biles will continue to have daily evaluations to determine whether or not she should participate in the four individual finals next week (beginning August 2).

Following the news, Sasha Farber - who was partnered with Biles on U.S. TV talent show "Dancing with the Stars" - reacted to her decision.

"For this 24-year-old to be in that position ... she is a phenomenal gymnast, everyone knows," he told Entertainment Tonight. "But it just proves that you don't know what's going on inside of the other person sometimes, no matter how strong they look. So I really feel for her, but I know she's going to get through this."


Biles first announced her decision to withdraw from the women's team gymnastics final at Olympics on Tuesday, July 27. "My pride is hurt a little bit. After the (vault) performance that I did (on Monday), I didn't want to go into the other events so I thought I would take a step back," she tearfully said before reporters. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being."

You can share this post!

Kirsten Storms on Temporary Leave From 'General Hospital' to Focus on Her Health After Brain Surgery

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins Visit Same Shops in St. Tropez as Jennifer Lopez Did Hours Prior
Related Posts
Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Simone Biles Pulls Out of Olympics Final Because She's 'Super Frustrated'

Simone Biles Pulls Out of Olympics Final Because She's 'Super Frustrated'

Simone Biles Receives Love and Support After Quitting Olympics Due to Mental Health Issues

Simone Biles Receives Love and Support After Quitting Olympics Due to Mental Health Issues

Simone Biles' Brother Cleared of Murder Charges

Simone Biles' Brother Cleared of Murder Charges

Most Read
Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'
Celebrity

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Scott Disick Bails on Midsize Restaurant Event After Outlandish Helicopter and Private Jet Requests

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

Snoop Dogg Grateful to Know His Mother Is Still Fighting Amid Long Hospitalization

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official