Kirsten Storms on Temporary Leave From 'General Hospital' to Focus on Her Health After Brain Surgery

The Soap Opera Network confirms that the Maxie Jones depicter on the TV show will be focusing on her recovery in Texas following surgery to remove 'a very large cyst' in her brain.

Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kirsten Storms is taking a temporary leave from "General Hospital". The Maxie Jones depicter on the TV show reportedly "will be spending time in Texas" to focus on her health following her brain surgery.

On Monday, July 26, the Soap Opera Network announced that the 37-year-old star had taken a step back from the show to focus on her recovery. The actress was last seen in the July 19 episode of the daytime TV drama, during which her character Maxie left Port Charles with her baby and went to Texas for an unknown amount of time.

Kirsten herself had opened up about her health scare on her way home after the procedure. "So I've not really spoken about this much, or at all actually. Less than 48 hours ago, I had brain surgery, hence the neck brace. It was on the lower portion of my brain," the Disney alum explained on her Instagram Story back in June.

Offering more details about the surgery, Kirsten continued, "What they had to drain and remove was not cancer; I want to clarify that right now before the Internet, like, goes crazy wild with rumours about this." The mother of one elaborated further, "I had a very large cyst that had split into two and the doctor said it was, like, so full, the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull."

"I will be on the mend for the next several weeks. I will be back at work when this is over with," insisted Kirsten. The ABC star confessed that brain surgery made her nervous, but her friends, family and work family were so supportive and kind. She stated, "Work is a great place to be everyday and for the 2 months leading up to my surgery I found a lot of comfort being around the people I've worked beside for so many years."

Kirsten added, "I'm excited to get back to it after my recovery. (Yes, they shaved a portion of my head, so please no comments if you don't like my hair. It's temporary.)" The actress went on to thank her fans for their support, "Again, thank you to everyone for sending positive vibes my way. It's not gone unnoticed. Fun fact: I now firmly believe the new plates in my brain will give me some sort of special ability. Fingers crossed I can suddenly knit a sweater in 1 day. Ooo maybe 1 hour."