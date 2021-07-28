 
 

Jessica Hart Reveals Gender of Her Second Baby With Airplane and Powder Cannon

The blonde beauty and husband James Kirkham are joined by family and friends as they throw an outdoor gender reveal party involving a plane and powder cannon.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Model Jessica Hart is expecting a baby boy.

The Australian beauty is pregnant with her second child - seven months after welcoming daughter Baby-Rae with fiance James Kirkham - and took to Instagram to share her gender reveal.

Posting a picture of a plane attached to a banner reading "It's a boy," Jessica wrote, "ITS A BIRD, ITS A PLANE, ITS A…. What a special day. Children are #miricles. We are beyond grateful. photos : @taylorbrobbins (sic)."

Other snaps from the occasion showed the guests covered in blue chalk, suggesting a powder cannon had also been used for the gender reveal.

News that the pair are expecting a boy comes after Jessica admitted she was somewhat apprehensive about having two babies under two.

However, she added, "No matter what happens, you'll find out, but we'll have two kids under two, it'll be a wild ride and an exciting journey and I'm excited to share it with you."

The model previously described the delivery of her first child as a "28 hours of (hell) labour" but she's so grateful for the "little soul" because she hadn't "stopped smiling since." She gushed, "Baby is everything I ever imagined and so much more. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents, Baby. I promise we won't let you down."

She's also a stepmom to James' daughter from a previous relationship and often posted pictures with the little girl.

