 
 

Mark Hoppus Performs for First Time as He Feels Well Enough to Play Bass Since Cancer Diagnosis

WENN
Music

The Blink-182 member shares a video of himself playing a music instrument for the first time since undergoing chemotherapy to fight an aggressive form of lymphoma.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rocker Mark Hoppus has shared a video of himself playing bass guitar for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer.

The Blink-182 star has been undergoing chemotherapy for an aggressive form of lymphoma, and the treatment is working so well he felt strong enough to take up his guitar for the first time in months.

"Not only is this the first time that I've tried to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time that I've felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed," Hoppus explained in the video shared to a Twitch stream on Tuesday (26Jul21).

"This is the first time I've picked up my bass in a few months, even," he said, before performing his guitar solo from the band's song Not Now. Although he didn't play this portion of the song, the track's lyrics include the line: "Help me, I'm scared please show me how to fight this."

On 19 July, Mark shared, "Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news."

Hoppus, who is fighting the same type of cancer that his mother battled and beat, previously stated: "I'm going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I'm determined to kick cancer's a** directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let's. Heckin. Go."

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with 18,000 cases reported every year, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. It targets white blood cells, deteriorating the body's immune system and its ability to fight infection.

