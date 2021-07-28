 
 

Paris Hilton Allegedly Expecting First Child With Fiance Carter Reum

The 'Paris in Love' star is reportedly preparing for her new role as a mother as she is rumored to be expecting her first child with husband-to-be ahead of their upcoming nuptials.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton is reportedly pregnant.

The socialite and DJ is expecting her first child with fiance Carter Reum, according to Page Six.

Hilton, 40, revealed she was undergoing In vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments in an effort to become a mum at the beginning of 2021, just before announcing her engagement to the venture capitalist.

Representatives for Hilton and Reum have yet to confirm the baby news.

The news drops as Paris, who was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, and actor Chris Zylka, prepares to launch a new Netflix show, "Cooking With Paris", next week (beg02Aug21).

The hotel heiress recently said her perspective in life changed. She shifted her goal from money to baby as she is looking forward to settling down with her husband-to-be.

"It was such a goal of mine before because I wasn't happy in my personal life," she said. "And also just going through what I went through, I always saw money as freedom and independence, and not being controlled. And I think that's why I just had that as my focus in life. And now that I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life I'm not really interested in billions anymore. I'm more interested in babies."

Her upcoming nuptials will be filmed for her new reality TV show. "We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock and we're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There's a lot," she revealed.

