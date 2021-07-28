 
 

Britney Has 'Nothing but Fear and Hatred' for Dad Jamie Due to His 'Constant Threats'

According to mom Lynne, Britney Spears' relationship with her estranged father has 'dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred due to his 'constant threats.'

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' mother is supporting the singer's bid to have her father removed as her co-conservator, insisting that her daughter's relationship with Jamie has "dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred."

The 39-year-old star is currently in court trying to get certified public accountant (CPA), Jason Rubin, to replace Jamie Spears in the role of controlling her estate and more.

And in new court documents obtained by The Blast, Britney's new attorney Mathew Rosengart calls Jamie's involvement in the conservatorship "increasingly toxic and simply no longer tenable" while the singer's mother Lynne adds that "the relationship between the conservatee and Mr. Spears has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred."

She continues to reveal that Britney's view of her father has been determined by "Mr. Spears' behaviour, including his complete control over her, his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his 'bartering' with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out his constant threats, and his decision-making overall aspects of her life."

In the petition for Jamie to be suspended as Britney's co-conservator, Rosengart continues, "Mr. Spears's service as conservator has become and now is extremely detrimental to the central issue: the well-being and best interests of Britney Spears (and) any father who genuinely loves his daughter and has her best interests at heart should willingly step aside in favour of the highly-respected professional fiduciary nominated here."

As well as asking a judge to determine whether or not Jamie's role in the conservatorship should be terminated, Rosengart and Britney's team of attorneys are asking for a decision as to whether or not Britney's father is "also guilty of misfeasance or malfeasance warranting the imposition of surcharges, damages, or other legal action against him."

Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008, and has been in court trying to regain her freedoms since June (21).

Jamie is currently in charge of her estate and real estate after he stepped down as her full-time conservator following health problems.

Jodi Montgomery handles Britney's personal affairs including her health care choices, but under the proposed new plan, those decisions would be made by Rubin.

Montgomery said in the documents, "I have had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be best for Ms. Spears' well being and mental health that her father stop acting as her Conservator (and) in my opinion, Mr. Spears' removal as Conservator is critical to (Britney's) emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee."

