Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

During his birthday trip in St. Tropez, the former MLB star and the 'NFL on CBS' broadcaster are photographed sitting next to each other while having luxe lunch together.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alex Rodriguez seemingly wants to enjoy his single life a little longer after his breakup from Jennifer Lopez. Amid online speculations that claimed he and NFL reporter Melanie Collins are dating, it's reported that the two are "just friends."

Speculation around the 46-year-old businessman and Melanie's relationship status first started when fans noticed that the two were spending time together during his European birthday vacation. At the time, the two were photographed sitting next to each other while having a luxe lunch in St. Tropez. In one photo that surfaced online, they were spotted walking along the beach with a larger group of friends.

Giving details of the dating rumors, a source close to the former MLB star spilled to Page Six, "Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them. They're all friends and she'll be at his party." The so-called insider further insisted that the two were just casual friends.

Based on their interaction, there's no clear indication that they were romantically involved. In some snaps, the twosome was seen chatting with other people, Melanie with her friends, while Alex with other guests.

During his trip, the former Yankees slugger was also caught riding down a slide off a yacht alongside several bikini-clad women. At the time, he was accompanied by a bevy of beauties aboard the luxury floater. He was caught chatting with one of the ladies as she enjoyed a refreshing rinse in an outdoor shower.

In addition, Alex could be seen having fun as he made a big splash each time he hit the sparkling blue water. He also showed off his tanned and toned muscles while going shirtless, following his recent weight loss after breaking up with his ex-fiancee.

Of his European vacation, a source informed PEOPLE that Alex spent his time with "family and friends and people he works with." Adding more details, the so-called inside source went on to say, "He's doing great and celebrating his birthday and Minnesota Timberwolves sale."