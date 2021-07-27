 
 

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

The 'Crank That' hitmaker claims that he's the first rapper to introduce clothing brand BAPE (A Bathing Ape) to hip-hop fans, but public is quick to correct him.

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy apparently takes pride of his fashion sense. During his interview with Complex, the "Pretty Boy Swag" rapper claimed that he's the first rapper to introduce clothing brand BAPE (A Bathing Ape) to hip-hop fans, but public was quick to correct him.

"I was the first rapper on BAPE period," the "Crank That" rapper said. "I understand what they did and it's respectable, but as far as the culture, as far as internet, as far as fashion, as far as the streets, the trap, the trenches, the kids and everything that matter, that was all off of the first album."

Soulja also talked about the visuals for "Crank That" which earned "millions and millions of views." Of the milestone, the spitter added, "They know who started it. They know who set the trend."

While Soulja believed that he's the first, Internet users came with receipts that there were other rappers who sported the brand way before him. "I thought @Pharrell was the first one on the Bape wave for hip-hop," a Twitter user wrote. Similarly, someone else added, "The only reason I know what Bathing Ape is is because of Pharrell."

"The whole Bape situation with Soulja Boy is exactly what happens when you let a meme get out of hand lol. Any person older than him & around during the Neptune era knows Pharrell was responsible for introducing it to the culture. Soulja barely had a career then," another fan shared.

However, a fan noted that Notorious B.I.G. was actually the first hip-hop star to wear the brand back in 1997. Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, rap duo Clipse and Lil Wayne then followed. "We really really need to dead this narrative. BIGGIE WAS THE FIRST ON BAPE (1996) Not even Pharrell, not Clipse, not Wayne & damn sure not Soulja Boy!!!!!!!!" someone else added.

Another fan offered a backstory and context of Biggie wearing a jacket from the brand. "Backstory and context: Biggie didn't know about the brand. The photographer lended him the jacket supposedly for a shoot that he wasn't fully comfortable with. It wasn't his jacket, but at the same time he did wear it back in the 90s," the person said.

