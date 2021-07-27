Amber Rose Slams T.I. for Promoting 'Hatred' by Defending DaBaby's Homophobic Rant

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'What You Know' spitter catches heat after shading Lil Nas X when trying to justify the 'Rockstar' hitmaker's anti-LGBTQ outburst at the Rolling Loud festival.

AceShowbiz - T.I.'s attempt to defend DaBaby over the latter's homophobic rant has backfired. The rapper-turned-reality TV star has been slammed by Amber Rose for shading Lil Nas X when trying to justify the "Suge" spitter's anti-LGBTQ outburst at the Rolling Loud festival.

"What in the homophobia???" Amber posted on her Instagram Story along with a screenshot of T.I.'s comment. Defending Lil Nas X, she accused Tip of promoting hatred with her message, "Y'all are so mad that @lilnasx is f**king winning! To be this homophobic feels like they are battling something internally. This is not equality this is hatred. Period."

The model continued speaking against the homophobic message in another Story. "I'm an activist first and foremost this is why I started my slutwalk for EVERYONE to come and feel comfortable in their own skin!" she noted. "This perpetuates hate and violence! I stand with the LGBTQ Community. We should all feel safe at a concert no matter what our status is, who we love or who we wanna give head to."

Likening it to white people who claimed "all lives matter" instead of "black lives matter," she continued, "I literally do not understand The logic behind 'Straight men can have freedom of speech' it's giving ALL lives matter when you are referring to a marginalized group of people in a hateful manner and spewing homophobia it is literally just f**king wrong."

"A lot of white people do this to black people when it comes to racism. Not all white people but a lot," she stressed. "And we sit here and get so upset Yet we condone homophobia??? I'm so confused. Make it make sense."

Also weighing in on the issue was T.I.'s accuser Sabrina Carpenter. Disagreeing with DaBaby's remarks, she posted on her own Instagram account, "More black women are catching HIV from black men that can't control their flesh! More than gay men! Actually the safest bet for a black women these days may be with a woman."

She continued in a separate post, "I remember when I was dumb enough to think HIV only came from gay men or downlow etc! HIV comes from fluid transmission from an infected person. There are many ways to get it!"

"Propaganda kills the crowd," so she reminded in the caption. "If you think being exempt from being gay or being with a DL man makes you exempt then THE JOKE IS ON YOU! I was dumb enough to believe the hype until I buried a loved one that didn't MEET THE 'CRITERIA' you ignorant ppl are speaking of! I also use to be dumb enough to think that gay means going to HELL until I really WOKE THE F**K UP! When you know better you do better!"

DaBaby sparked outrage after he told the crowd to put their "cellphone lighter up" if they weren't battling HIV or AIDS "or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks" during his set at Rolling Loud on Sunday night, July 25 in Miami. He attempted to clear up his comments on Monday, posting a video and claiming his words weren't directed at his gay fans because they're not "nasty gay n***as" or "junkies" and they take care of themselves.

T.I. later came to his defense, stating, "If you gonna have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gonna damn sure have people like DaBaby who gonna speak their truth." In his live video, the "Live Your Life" MC said he had "a lot of respect" for openly queer artists, but he also felt Lil Nas X's new "Industry Baby" video, which features male nudity, went too far. "That s**t ain't for me," he said. "I can't look at it."