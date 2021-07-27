Sarah Ferguson Really Wounded Over Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding Snub

WENN/Mario Mitsis/Euan Cherry Celebrity

'I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding,' the ex-wife of Prince Andrew says in an interview while discussing about not being invited to the 2011 royal wedding.

Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Ferguson was hurt when she found out that she wasn't invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding back in April 2011. In a new interview, the Duchess of York revealed that she felt a roller-coaster of emotions over the snub.

"I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding," the ex-wife of Prince Andrew told Town & Country in an interview on Monday, July 26. Sarah then shared that she treated herself to a healing vacation to heal the wound, saying, "I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal."

While she wasn't among the guest list at the Cambridges' wedding, Sarah was invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. She attended the nuptials alongside daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the "Her Heart for a Compass" author said, "It was very kind of them. She recalled that it was "quite extraordinary" to hear crowds of supporters cheering as she arrived at the ceremony. "I can't thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking. ... I sort of looked around like, 'Are they doing that for me?' Then someone went, 'Fergie,' and it was the old Fergie back." she added.

The "Finding Sarah" star then shared how it felt being compared to Princess Diana during her time as a royal family member. "It was always that Diana was portrayed as the saint and I was portrayed as the sinner," Sarah said. "I believe that Diana would be so proud of her boys ... and she'd be so proud of her grandchildren."

The experience allowed her to relate to Harry and Meghan's hardships. Back in 2019, Sarah showed support for Meghan, who has been facing scrutiny from public. "I know what Meghan is going through," she divulged at the time. "It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can't Meghan be great? Why can't she be celebrated? … I have been in Meghan's shoes, and I still am. There's always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it's hard and mean."