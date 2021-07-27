 
 

Sarah Ferguson Really Wounded Over Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding Snub

Sarah Ferguson Really Wounded Over Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding Snub
WENN/Mario Mitsis/Euan Cherry
Celebrity

'I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding,' the ex-wife of Prince Andrew says in an interview while discussing about not being invited to the 2011 royal wedding.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Ferguson was hurt when she found out that she wasn't invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding back in April 2011. In a new interview, the Duchess of York revealed that she felt a roller-coaster of emotions over the snub.

"I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding," the ex-wife of Prince Andrew told Town & Country in an interview on Monday, July 26. Sarah then shared that she treated herself to a healing vacation to heal the wound, saying, "I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal."

While she wasn't among the guest list at the Cambridges' wedding, Sarah was invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018. She attended the nuptials alongside daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

  See also...

Of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the "Her Heart for a Compass" author said, "It was very kind of them. She recalled that it was "quite extraordinary" to hear crowds of supporters cheering as she arrived at the ceremony. "I can't thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking. ... I sort of looked around like, 'Are they doing that for me?' Then someone went, 'Fergie,' and it was the old Fergie back." she added.

The "Finding Sarah" star then shared how it felt being compared to Princess Diana during her time as a royal family member. "It was always that Diana was portrayed as the saint and I was portrayed as the sinner," Sarah said. "I believe that Diana would be so proud of her boys ... and she'd be so proud of her grandchildren."

The experience allowed her to relate to Harry and Meghan's hardships. Back in 2019, Sarah showed support for Meghan, who has been facing scrutiny from public. "I know what Meghan is going through," she divulged at the time. "It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can't Meghan be great? Why can't she be celebrated? … I have been in Meghan's shoes, and I still am. There's always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it's hard and mean."

You can share this post!

Lily Allen Fuming Over Fans' Complaint About Her Being Underweight

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'
Related Posts
Sarah Ferguson Suffered From 'Self-Shame' as She's Traumatized by Relentless Media Bullying

Sarah Ferguson Suffered From 'Self-Shame' as She's Traumatized by Relentless Media Bullying

Sarah Ferguson Insists Prince Andrew Is a 'Kind, Good Man'

Sarah Ferguson Insists Prince Andrew Is a 'Kind, Good Man'

Sarah Ferguson Sends Encouraging Words to Princess Beatrice on Canceled Wedding Day

Sarah Ferguson Sends Encouraging Words to Princess Beatrice on Canceled Wedding Day

This Is Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Is 'Nerve-Wrecking' for Sarah Ferguson

This Is Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Is 'Nerve-Wrecking' for Sarah Ferguson

Most Read
Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80
Celebrity

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement