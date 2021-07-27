 
 

Lily Allen Fuming Over Fans' Complaint About Her Being Underweight

Lily Allen Fuming Over Fans' Complaint About Her Being Underweight
Instagram
Celebrity

Telling off those who voiced their 'worries' over her new slim look, the singer wife of David Harbour hits back by writing, 'You know NOTHING about me or my lifestyle.'

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lily Allen has defended her slim new look as fans attacked her on Instagram. The newly-married singer had enough after devotees moaned they were "worried" about her being underweight.

"You've never seen me two years completely sober, not smoking and exercising every day," Lily responded in a now-hidden comment captured by the Daily Mail.

The remarks appeared on a July 23 Instagram video post about the Brit's upcoming appearance on the U.K.'s "The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan". One fan weighed in, "Worried about you Lily. I feel like we've grown up together and I've never see you this thin."

"Seriously, where do you get off? You know NOTHING about me or my lifestyle. How dare you [sic]," the "Smile" hitmaker snapped in another comment that has since been deleted, according to Buzzfeed.

  See also...

In 2018, Allen told Cosmopolitan she had been battling an eating disorder, "I was gearing up to do promo for the second album. That's when I started not eating, when I started thinking about having to do photo shoots and red carpets."

In the same interview, she shared she was in a much better place, saying, "My kids are thriving and I'm creating great music."

The singer wed "Black Widow" star David Harbour in September 2020. About their Vegas wedding, Harbour said on "The Jess Cagle Podcast", "I gotta say, man, I highly recommend getting married in Las Vegas, especially with Elvis in a global pandemic, under the ashen skies of Las Vegas as the wildfires burn and the smoke coats all of Nevada."

You can share this post!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon Reminisce Their First Acting Collaboration as Teens

Sarah Ferguson Really Wounded Over Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding Snub
Related Posts
Lily Allen's Kid Called David Harbour 'Just Some Guy' in Their Lives Before the Couple Wed

Lily Allen's Kid Called David Harbour 'Just Some Guy' in Their Lives Before the Couple Wed

Embarrassed Lily Allen Lied to Lover About Her Liposuction Scars

Embarrassed Lily Allen Lied to Lover About Her Liposuction Scars

Lily Allen Hit Rock Bottom During 'Highly Sexualized' Tour With Miley Cyrus

Lily Allen Hit Rock Bottom During 'Highly Sexualized' Tour With Miley Cyrus

Lily Allen Used to Find It Hard to Masturbate

Lily Allen Used to Find It Hard to Masturbate

Most Read
Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80
Celebrity

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Feels 'Complete' After Welcoming Baby Girl With Wife Bambi

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Lil Baby Expresses Regret After Death of Rapper Money Mitch in Shooting

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Adele Caught Getting 'Flirty' With Rich Paul During Dinner Date in New York City

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Still Snubbed From the Royal Line of Succession

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Gets Married, Looks Gorgeous in Wedding Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Four-Book Deal Following Memoir Announcement