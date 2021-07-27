Lily Allen Fuming Over Fans' Complaint About Her Being Underweight

Instagram Celebrity

Telling off those who voiced their 'worries' over her new slim look, the singer wife of David Harbour hits back by writing, 'You know NOTHING about me or my lifestyle.'

AceShowbiz - Lily Allen has defended her slim new look as fans attacked her on Instagram. The newly-married singer had enough after devotees moaned they were "worried" about her being underweight.

"You've never seen me two years completely sober, not smoking and exercising every day," Lily responded in a now-hidden comment captured by the Daily Mail.

The remarks appeared on a July 23 Instagram video post about the Brit's upcoming appearance on the U.K.'s "The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan". One fan weighed in, "Worried about you Lily. I feel like we've grown up together and I've never see you this thin."

"Seriously, where do you get off? You know NOTHING about me or my lifestyle. How dare you [sic]," the "Smile" hitmaker snapped in another comment that has since been deleted, according to Buzzfeed.

In 2018, Allen told Cosmopolitan she had been battling an eating disorder, "I was gearing up to do promo for the second album. That's when I started not eating, when I started thinking about having to do photo shoots and red carpets."

In the same interview, she shared she was in a much better place, saying, "My kids are thriving and I'm creating great music."

The singer wed "Black Widow" star David Harbour in September 2020. About their Vegas wedding, Harbour said on "The Jess Cagle Podcast", "I gotta say, man, I highly recommend getting married in Las Vegas, especially with Elvis in a global pandemic, under the ashen skies of Las Vegas as the wildfires burn and the smoke coats all of Nevada."