KSI Overjoyed at 'All Over the Place' No. 1 Debut
Marking his first album that lands at the peak of the U.K. chart, the Brit's second album also boasts four top three singles 'Really Love', 'Don't Play', 'Patience' and 'Holiday'.

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - British rapper KSI is celebrating after scoring his first chart-topping album in the U.K.

The Brit's second album, "All Over the Place", lands at number one on this week's Official Albums Chart - one place higher than his 2020 debut, "Dissimulation", which peaked at two.

"Your boy did it! Finally got it, a number one album - mad!," the rapper, real name Olajide Olatunji told OfficialCharts.com. "I never thought I'd ever get one of these. I have no right - I'm a YouTuber!"

KSI has already scored four top three singles from the new album: "Really Love", "Don't Play", "Patience", and "Holiday".

Of his achievement, KSI said, "Well, we did it. I'm beyond proud of this achievement." The "Down Like That" rapper added, "I'm so grateful to my team, my label, and most of all to my fans, without which none of this would be possible. Thank you! More to come!"

Olivia Rodrigo remains in second place on the U.K. charts with "Sour", while new albums "Faith" from Pop Smoke, and "Sob Rock" by John Mayer, land in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Last week's champ "It Won't Always Be Like This", the debut album from Inhaler, fell to 19th place.

Meanwhile, on the singles charts, Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" continues to dominate for a fourth week, "Stay" from The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber climbs from five to two, and "Heartbreak Anthem" by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix rises to three.

