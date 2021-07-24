 
 

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila

Announcing the partnership, the Maroon 5 frontman says that it's 'a bridge between two families in the hopes of bringing something truly special into the marketplace.'

AceShowbiz - Rocker Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo are mixing business with pleasure to launch their own brand of tequila.

The stars have become investors in the Calirosa Tequila distillery, run by Real family patriarchs, Don Roberto and Don Fernando Real, and have now unveiled the first new offerings from the company - the Rosa Blanco and Anejo spirits.

Both beverages are made with natural sweetener agave, and are aged in red wine barrels from California, blending traditional Mexican tequila artistry with innovative winemaking techniques to develop a uniquely smooth taste.

Announcing the new partnership via Instagram, Levine posted, "It's go time. On behalf of the Real Family, @Behatiprinsloo, and the entire @Calirosa team, I'm proud to announce the moment is finally here!"

"Calirosa Tequila is more than a partnership. It's a bridge between two families in the hopes of bringing something truly special into the marketplace to be enjoyed for generations to come..."

Prinsloo also celebrated the brand's launch on Wednesday, July 21, writing online, "Here we gooooooo!!!! I'm so excited, together with the Real family and @adamlevine we can't wait to bring @calirosa tequila to everyone's house! Enjoy responsibly!! Salud [the Spanish equivalent of cheers]!"

The Maroon 5 frontman and Prinsloo are the latest celebrities to raise a glass to a boozy new venture - model Kendall Jenner, singer Rita Ora, action man Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and country star Thomas Rhett have also recently toasted to their success in the tequila industry.

