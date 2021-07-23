New 'Dune' Trailer Glimpses Epic Desert Battle

Movie

The latest sneak-peek video delves deeper into Paul Atreides' journey to become the savior of mankind on the dangerous desert planet Arrakis from extermination.

AceShowbiz - The new trailer of "Dune" is here to tide fans over its fall release. Making its way out online, the approximately three-and-a-half-minute trailer previews an epic intergalactic battle on the desert planet of Arrakis.

The video begins with Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) having dreams in which he is called by Chani (Zendaya Coleman), a warrior of Fremen. Chani narrates the opening of the video, describing the cruelty brought by outsiders that ravage her land.

As House Atreides is sent by the Emperor to bring peace to Arrakis, Paul finds his calling to become a savior of the planet. "This is an extermination," he laments. "They're picking my family off one by one." Together with the native Fremen, Paul faces off the greatest enemy, the Harkonnens.

The official description of the film reads, "A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, 'Dune' tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

Oscar Isaac stars as Duke Leto Atreides, Paul's father, with Rebecca Ferguson (II) as Paul's mother Lady Jessica Atreides. Josh Brolin portrays Gurney Halleck, one of Paul's mentors, while Jason Momoa stars as Duncan Idaho, a skilled pilot and another mentor of Paul's.

Javier Bardem portrays Stilgar, the leader of the Fremen, while Stellan Skarsgard is Baron Harkonnen, the leader of House Atreides' rival family. Dave Bautista and Charlotte Rampling also join the cast as Glossu Rabban and Gaius Helen Mohiam, respectively.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve with a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, the new "Dune" movie has been pushed back numerous times due to the pandemic and is now due out in theaters on October 1. It will have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier on September 3.