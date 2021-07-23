 
 

Fontaines D.C. and Alfie Templeman Pull Out of Latitude Festival Over COVID Positive Test

A member of the Irish rockers has been diagnosed with the coronavirus ahead of the U.K. gig, whereas the 'Happiness in Liquid Form' singer claims he is recovering in isolation.

AceShowbiz - COVID positives have forced rockers Fontaines D.C. and singer/songwriter Alfie Templeman to pull out of this weekend's (July 23 to 25) Latitude festival in the U.K.

A member of the band and Templeman have both been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The Irish group has also pulled a Thursday night warm-up gig in Lincoln, England.

A band statement posted to Instagram reads, "We regret to announce that during routine testing, a band member tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Band and crew are now self-isolating."

"Therefore we sadly have to cancel our show in Lincoln tonight and our appearance at Latitude Festival this Saturday. We were really looking forward to it but we will see you all again soon. Please contact your ticket provider for information on refunds for Lincoln."

Sleaford Mods have stepped in to replace Fontaines D.C. on the Latitude bill. Announcing the news on Twitter, the duo writes, "Mad announcement. We're headlining the BBC Sounds stage at @LatitudeFest this Saturday night. You need to come witness the male models as we step out for the first time in 18 months. F**kin yeeeesssss."

"On a more sombre note, we're stepping in for @fontainesdublin who unfortunately can't make it. We wish them a speedy return. Good people. In a good band."

Meanwhile, Templeman also canceled his performances at this weekend's Latitude and Tramlines festivals after contracting the deadly virus.

"Gutted to announce that unfortunately I'm no longer able to play Tramlines or Latitude this week as I've recently contracted COVID," Templeman wrote on Twitter. "I'm currently recovering in isolation dreaming about the rest of the wonderful gigs that we have in store for you this year!"

