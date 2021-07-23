Rapper Fredo Bang Busted in Miami on Louisiana Warrant Ahead of Rolling Loud Festival

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Oouuh' rapper is taken into federal custody just one day after his associate and fellow rapper Lit Yoshi was arrested in Miami on an attempted murder charge.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Fredo Bang might have to skip Rolling Loud this year. Just one day before the festival, the "Oouuh" spitter reportedly got arrested in Miami on a warrant from Louisiana.

The 25-year-old MC, real name Fredrick Dewon Thomas Givens II, was taken into custody on Thursday, July 22 after federal agents searched his South Florida home. The authorities allegedly found firearms in the property and a stolen vehicle outside the house.

However, Fredo's lawyer Ron Haley claimed that his client didn't know that the vehicle was stolen. "The vehicle did not belong to Mr. Givens," the lawyer insisted, according to the Miami Herald. "Mr. Givens does not have knowledge of the vehicle being stolen."

Ron also argued that authorities didn't have to raid the "Top" rhymer's house because he was already wearing a GPS monitor. The lawyer went on to note that the authorities "easily could have executed the arrest warrant Monday when he returns to Baton Rouge" to attend a court hearing.

In a separate interview with The Advocate, Ron explained, "The aggressive manner in which agents entered into the home of Mr. Givens - with smoke bombs, armed with assault rifles and tactical gear - could have easily been avoided." He added, "Instead, his property was damaged, and his house was left a wreck."

Fredo himself is now being held by the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for parole violations, which stemmed from a 2015 shooting in his hometown of Baton Rouge. It was likely that he would cancel his performance at the 2021 Rolling Loud on Friday, July 23.

Just one day earlier, Fredo's associate and fellow rapper Lit Yoshi was arrested in Miami on a Louisiana warrant as well. He was wanted on an attempted murder charge in St. Tammany Parish.

Lit, born Mieyoshi Edwards, moved to Florida with Fredo after posting a $1.82 million bond. However, federal agents went on to link Lit to an April 2020 shooting in Slidell, Louisiana.

Both Lit and Fredo are said to be part of Tob Boy Gorilla gang, who has been feuding with NBA Youngboy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Authorities have been investigating whether Lit and Fredo had a connection to the 2019 shooting of YoungBoy, which took place at the Trump Beach Resort in South Florida.