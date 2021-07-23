 
 

Shaun Weiss Gets Burglary Case Dismissed by Completing Drug Court Program

'The Mighty Ducks' star has been highly praised by officials at the District Attorney's Office for getting his life back on track when receiving his certificate from the judge overseeing the case.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Mighty Ducks" star Shaun Weiss has successfully had his 2020 burglary case dismissed after completing a court-ordered drug programme.

The former child actor, who portrayed Greg 'Goldie' Goldberg in the classic sports films, has been hitting headlines for various run-ins with police in recent years as he battled drug addiction and found himself homeless.

He was last arrested in January 2020 and spent a month behind bars for a drug-related residential burglary, following which he was also charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance.

However, he has since turned his life around after entering a rehab facility and completing the drug programme requirements outlined by authorities, and now he has officially graduated the course.

He recently appeared in court in Yuba County, California to receive his certificate from the judge overseeing the case, and Weiss has received high praise from officials at the District Attorney's Office for getting his life back on track.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, the D.A. wrote, "[Weiss has] demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions. He underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment."

"Shaun regained employment and has been traveling across the country making guest appearances and signing autographs. He received tremendous support from friends and fans of the character, Goldberg, he played in the 1992 hit 'The Mighty Ducks'."

As a result of his efforts, his burglary case has officially been closed.

