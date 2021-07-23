Whitney Houston Hologram Concert Secures Las Vegas Residency

WENN/FayesVision Music

'An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert' will be kicked off on October 26 at the Harrah's Showroom, and is set for near-nightly performances until the end of April 2022.

AceShowbiz - Whitney Houston's hologram has landed a concert residency in Las Vegas.

"An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert", which debuted in the U.K. in early 2020, has booked a long run at Harrah's Las Vegas, featuring cutting-edge technology created by BASE Hologram in partnership with the Houston estate.

The unique show will feature holograms of Houston throughout, "performing" alongside real-life backup singers, dancers and musicians. Classic hits such as "I Will Always Love You", "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" and "The Greatest Love of All" will be among songs included in the show.

The gig series will kick off on October 26 at the Harrah's Showroom, with near-nightly performances already scheduled until the end of April 2022.

"In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour. It was a project we called 'Whitney Unplugged' or 'An Evening with Whitney'," Pat Houston, the executor of her sister-in-law's estate told Rolling Stone in 2020.

"While Whitney's no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. 'An Evening with Whitney' is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we're excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston because they deserve nothing less."

In separate statement, Base Hologram CEO Brian Becker said, "It's an honor to be able to help add to her legacy with this project and present her incomparable talent in a way that will resonate with longtime fans and new generations alike."

"If you were lucky to see Whitney perform live, this is an opportunity to see her again," he went on to add. "If you weren't so lucky, this is the closest you may ever get to experiencing what it was like."