Matt Sorum and Wife Introduce Newborn Baby Lou

The former Guns N' Roses member officially adds father to his resume as his wife Ace Harper gave birth to their first child, a bouncing baby girl Lou Ellington Sorum.

Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Guns N' Roses and The Cult star Matt Sorum is a new dad.

The rocker, who also played drums for rock supergroup Velvet Revolver, and his wife, choreographer and fashion designer Ace Harper, have announced they're first-time parents to baby girl Lou Ellington Sorum.

"Our hearts are so full of gratitude that God has brought this angel into our lives," the couple said in a statement. "Our baby girl Lou Ellington is pure Love & Joy."

The tot was born on 11 June (21) in Palm Springs, California.

The new parents have also shared a sweet family shot, taken by Bridget Miller.

They announced the baby news via People.com earlier this year, sharing a video of themselves discovering the sex of their first child with a slice of pink cake.

"We are beyond elated with God's gift of our baby girl," they said in a statement. "Of all the beautiful adventures we've been fortunate enough to have in our lives, there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family. We're excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer."

Sorum and Harper wed in 2013.

The couple got married in a star-studded ceremony at the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, California. The famous guests included Steven Tyler, Juliette Lewis, Jane Lynch, John Stamos, Dave Navarro, and the groom's bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan.

The baby arrived just a month after Harper celebrated her birthday. "Im so grateful for all the love I have in my life. My husband asked what I wanted and I said, 'a cupcake' so cupcakes she got!" she wrote on Instagram.