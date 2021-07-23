 
 

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

WENN
Celebrity

A house allegedly owned by Beyonce Knowles and her rapper husband in New Orleans, Louisiana has been seriously damaged after being engulfed by flames for two hours.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - An historic New Orleans, Louisiana mansion reportedly owned by Beyonce and Jay-Z has been damaged in a fire.

Firefighters were called to the Garden District property on Wednesday evening (21Jul21), and were able to fully extinguish the flames around two hours later, saving the building from more serious damage.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, but a local department spokesperson tells the New York Post, "If they didn't get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It's a historic home."

The official also confirmed there were no injuries and no one required evacuation.

Representatives for the hip-hop supercouple have yet to comment on the news.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are believed to have purchased the $2.4 million (£1.7 million) six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom property in the early 2010s via Sugarcane Park LLC. The firm is managed by the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker's mother, Tina Lawson.

The mansion was originally built as a church in 1927, and then served as the base for an eight-dancer ballet company, before it was converted into living quarters in 2000, reports Realtor.com.

The incident happened as Beyonce was gearing up for the launch of her fourth Adidas x Ivy Park collection. She enlisted her rapper husband as one of the models for the campaign.

It's not the first time Beyonce recruited family members to promote her clothing line. Back in February, her eldest child Blue Ivy Carter appeared in a campaign video of her third collection.

The singer also shares twins Sir and Rumi Carter with her husband. The two kids turned 4 years old last month.

