Elizabeth Gillies Explains Why She Skipped Best Friend Ariana Grande's Wedding

The 'Victorious' alum reveals she was forced to miss her former co-star's secret wedding in May this year because of the strict protocols amid Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Elizabeth Gillies was forced to miss best friend Ariana Grande's surprise wedding ceremony due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

Grande, Gillies' "Victorious" co-star, wed Dalton Gomez on 15 May (21) and her actress pal admits the big day was such a surprise, she couldn't get back to Los Angeles in time.

"I could not get off of work to go to her wedding because we would have to be cleared for, like, seven days to fly," the "Dynasty" star tells "Watch What Happens Live".

And to make matters worse, she couldn't confide in anyone for fear of ruining her best friend's secret wedding plans.

"Not only could I not tell anybody, but I also couldn't even ask for the day off," she adds.

The wedding came only several months after Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez announced engagement in December last year. The couple began dating in early 2020.

The pop superstar was previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson after another whirlwind romance. They called it quits in late 2018. Her exes also include late rapper Mac Miller, hip-hop star Big Sean, and dancer Ricky Alvarez.

After proposing to Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez was quickly welcomed by her family. Her mother Joan Grande exclaimed on Twitter, "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo."

Her brother Frankie Grande also gushed, "I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!"

