Tristan Thompson Trolled After Sharing Message About Being Stripped Off of Everything

After the Cleveland Cavaliers star posts a message on his Instagram Story to remind others to be kind, some Internet users suggest that he takes his own advice.

Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson apparently has something to get off his chest. Making use of his Instagram account, the professional basketball player shared on Wednesday, July 21 a message about being kind and humble.

"You came naked, you will go naked," so he began writing on his Story. "You arrived weak, you will leave weak. You came without money and things, you will leave even without money and things. Your first bath? Someone washed you. Your last bath? Someone will wash you."

"This is life!!!" he stressed, before urging others to spread kindness instead of hate. "So why so much malice, so much envy, so much hate, so much resentment, so much selfishness and so much pride? Why, when we have to go empty handed? BE KIND… We have limited time on Earth don't waste it in uselessness."

It's unclear whom Tristan's post was directed at or if it meant something personal, but social media users were clearly not here to get some lecturing from the NBA star. Responding to his message, they trolled the athlete over his infidelities.

"He stay naked,that's why he stay in trouble," one commenter took his message literally. Another similarly mocked him, "Yes very naked indeed." Someone accused the Cleveland Cavaliers star of cheating again, writing, "He must've cheated again."

Another thinks Tristan isn't one who should be delivering such message. "Nice message, wrong messenger," the said person remarked, while a fifth person suggested that "he should take his own advice."

Tristan's cryptic Instagram Story arrives days after he came into a clash with Lamar Odom over Khloe Kardashian's thirst trap. The 30-year-old taunted the reality TV star's ex-husband after the latter left a flirty comment on her sexy snap.

"Hottie," so Lamar commented on Khloe's bikini picture. Tristan then warned the retired NBA star, "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results." The Ontario-born hunk was referring to Lamar's near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015, which nearly killed the former NBA star.