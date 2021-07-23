 
 

Tristan Thompson Trolled After Sharing Message About Being Stripped Off of Everything

Tristan Thompson Trolled After Sharing Message About Being Stripped Off of Everything
Instagram
Celebrity

After the Cleveland Cavaliers star posts a message on his Instagram Story to remind others to be kind, some Internet users suggest that he takes his own advice.

  • Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson apparently has something to get off his chest. Making use of his Instagram account, the professional basketball player shared on Wednesday, July 21 a message about being kind and humble.

"You came naked, you will go naked," so he began writing on his Story. "You arrived weak, you will leave weak. You came without money and things, you will leave even without money and things. Your first bath? Someone washed you. Your last bath? Someone will wash you."

"This is life!!!" he stressed, before urging others to spread kindness instead of hate. "So why so much malice, so much envy, so much hate, so much resentment, so much selfishness and so much pride? Why, when we have to go empty handed? BE KIND… We have limited time on Earth don't waste it in uselessness."

  See also...

It's unclear whom Tristan's post was directed at or if it meant something personal, but social media users were clearly not here to get some lecturing from the NBA star. Responding to his message, they trolled the athlete over his infidelities.

"He stay naked,that's why he stay in trouble," one commenter took his message literally. Another similarly mocked him, "Yes very naked indeed." Someone accused the Cleveland Cavaliers star of cheating again, writing, "He must've cheated again."

Another thinks Tristan isn't one who should be delivering such message. "Nice message, wrong messenger," the said person remarked, while a fifth person suggested that "he should take his own advice."

Tristan's cryptic Instagram Story arrives days after he came into a clash with Lamar Odom over Khloe Kardashian's thirst trap. The 30-year-old taunted the reality TV star's ex-husband after the latter left a flirty comment on her sexy snap.

"Hottie," so Lamar commented on Khloe's bikini picture. Tristan then warned the retired NBA star, "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results." The Ontario-born hunk was referring to Lamar's near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015, which nearly killed the former NBA star.

You can share this post!

Olivia Wilde Gets Snarky When Asked About Harry Styles Marriage Rumors

Queen Naija Trolled for Defending Her Decision to Get Brazilian Butt Lift
Related Posts
Tristan Thompson Clashes With Lamar Odom for Trying to Flirt With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson Clashes With Lamar Odom for Trying to Flirt With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson Sends Flirty Comment on Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Instagram Pic

Tristan Thompson Sends Flirty Comment on Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Instagram Pic

Tristan Thompson Enjoys July 4th Party in Malibu Following Khloe Kardashian Split Rumors

Tristan Thompson Enjoys July 4th Party in Malibu Following Khloe Kardashian Split Rumors

Tristan Thompson Causes Stir With Loving Birthday Tribute to Khloe Kardashian Amid Split Rumors

Tristan Thompson Causes Stir With Loving Birthday Tribute to Khloe Kardashian Amid Split Rumors

Most Read
Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It
Celebrity

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother Announces Split From His Wife of 10 Years

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'

Adele Reportedly Dating LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul for 'a Few Months'