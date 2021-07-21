 
 

Veteran Music Video Director Martin Kahan Dies at 74

Veteran Music Video Director Martin Kahan Dies at 74
MySpace
Celebrity

The director best known for overseeing music videos for iconic rock acts like KISS, Motley Crue, Scorpions, and Bon Jovi has passed away at the age of 74.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Martin Kahan, the director behind the camera for videos from rock acts like KISS, Motley Crue, and Bon Jovi, has died.

The 74 year old passed away on Sunday (18Jul21).

Kahan became an in-demand video director in the early 80s after overseeing a series of promos for Rush and he began working with Columbia Records artists, directing videos for Ian Hunter, Loverboy, and Eddie Money among others.

He made his name with Kiss' "Lick It Up" video in 1983 - it was the band's first promo to feature the members without makeup.

The video has been credited with launching Kiss' comeback.

  See also...

After launching his own production company, Kahan directed videos for Bon Jovi, Scorpions, the Firm, and Motley Crue.

He also worked with country stars like Ricky Skaggs and Alan Jackson.

Kahan's final video was Kenny Chesney's "I Lost It" in 2000.

"In his final years in Lakewood, Kahan never stopped theorizing about country music's gradual downsizing of its promo video output, and how he could work his way back into the fold," said his close friend Arthur Levy as quoted by Billboard.

Meanwhile, Kiss' creative consultant Danny Goldberg recounted in a 2005 book "Kiss: Behind the Mask" the story behind the band's comeback video. "I remember sitting with their business manager, Howard Marks, and Gene [Simmons] and Paul [Stanley], saying, 'Guys, you have to do something dramatic,' " he recalled. "That was absolutely the right way to launch it ... [Kahan] did a really good job. The video really brought the band back."

You can share this post!

Lauren Goodger 'So in Love' with Newborn Daughter After Giving Birth to First Child

Lee Ryan Insists He's Not Transphobic After Telling Drag Queen to 'F**k Off'
Most Read
DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby
Celebrity

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn