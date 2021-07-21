Lauren Goodger 'So in Love' with Newborn Daughter After Giving Birth to First Child

Instagram Celebrity

The British reality TV star officially becomes a first-time mother after she has given birth to a bouncing baby girl, her first child with boyfriend Charles Drury.

Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - British reality star Lauren Goodger is a new mum.

The 34 year old has announced the birth of a baby girl with boyfriend Charles Drury.

A representative for the first-time parents says, "Mother and baby are doing really well. Lauren and her partner Charlie are really looking forward to spending some quality time with their new arrival."

Lauren, a former star of hit TV show "The Only Way Is Essex", announced she was pregnant in January (21), three months after confirming her new relationship with Drury.

The new mom proudly introduced her newborn daughter on Instagram. "Welcome to the world our baby girl has arrived…Mummy and Daddy are so in love with you," so she wrote in the caption to let her online followers know about the new addition to her growing family.

The baby arrived less than a month after Charles celebrated his birthday.

Lauren helped him celebrate the special day by having "a weekend away" together. He was quick to thank her on Instagram as she posted a series of pictures from their relaxing vacation, "Thank you for making this weekend so special for me, even when you were getting tired. Time for you to rest up now until our little princess is here."