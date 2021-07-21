Lee Ryan Insists He's Not Transphobic After Telling Drag Queen to 'F**k Off'

Instagram Celebrity

The Blue singer is 'really upset and angry' by transphobia accusations after getting involved in a heated war of words with a drag queen over gender identity.

AceShowbiz - Blue singer Lee Ryan has hit out at allegations of transphobia and homophobia after he exchanged words with a drag queen over gender identity.

The "All Rise" hitmaker got into the heated exchange with Layla Zee Susan - real name Sammy Shepherd - after sharing a video to his Instagram account where he suggested he would start identifying as "anything but human."

After viewing the clip, Layla sent Lee a private message asking whether he had thought about how his words could affect fans who identify as non-binary.

"Do you think this is a bit insensitive to your fans that do choose to identify as something outside of the gender binary," they asked.

"F**k off ****. Does that offend you," he responded, prompting Layla to ask, "Have you been hacked perhaps? What a shame," while posting more screenshots to their Instagram Story.

Lee continued, "No, I just can't stand little opinion **** like you who think your opinion matters to me. I never mentioned anything about gay or binary or anything. Little mug. I'm talking about star seeds and indigo children. You f**king melt."

But reflecting on the incident during a chat with British newspaper The Sun, the "One Love" hitmaker insisted the conflict made him "really upset and angry" because he "would never disrespect anyone like that."

"I'm bisexual and my bandmate is gay," shared the star. "I normally ignore things like that but it's like somebody calling me racist when I'm not. Duncan's (James, bandmate) constantly dressing in drag, he's gay, Blue has a big (gay) following - so this really upset me."

"Some of my best friends are gay. I didn't say one thing about him being in drag."