 
 

Jennifer Lopez Scales Ladder to Check Out Construction During Home Tour

Jennifer Lopez Scales Ladder to Check Out Construction During Home Tour
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'If You Had My Love' singer takes a hands-on approach to find her dream home, flashing her abs in a crop top while reaching the roof of a construction site.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez isn't afraid to get her hands dirty to find her dream home. Having been house hunting with her boyfriend since Thursday, July 15, the singer/actress continued the search on Saturday in Bel Air.

Joined by her crew without her boyfriend Ben Affleck this time, the former "American Idol" judge took a hands-on approach to check out the construction site. The 51-year-old was pictured scaling a ladder to follow a young man to the roof of the unfinished construction.

J.Lo was trailed by the rest of the entourage, including what may be an architect and several associates. The man who appeared to be giving the tour held what appeared to be floor plans. A woman in a blazer also had floor papers. Another man in a blue button-down held a measuring tape and two other women, who did not wear business apparel, may have been J.Lo's personal guests.

For the outing, J.Lo wore a white sports crop top that flashed her abs, teamed with black leggings and white sneakers. Her hair was pulled in a bun and she sported stylish shades to shield her eyes from the sunlight.

  See also...

Jennifer Lopez House Hunting

Jennifer Lopez checked out a construction site in Bel Air.

Prior to this, J.Lo and Ben were spotted hunting multiple multimillion-dollar mansions in the upscale Holmby Hills neighborhood on Thursday. They reportedly checked out at least 3 houses during the shopping trip, including a $65 million mansion that features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Later on Friday, the pair were seen checking out a more "modest" home option at an upscale Santa Monica neighborhood and not too far from Ben's Pacific Palisades digs. At the time, they were joined by Jen's twin children, Emme and Max.

Despite looking for houses together, a source told TMZ that J.Lo and Ben don't yet have plans to move in together just yet. As for the "Justice League" actor tagging along with his girlfriend during the home tour, the source said that he is just lending a helping hand.

You can share this post!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Makes Exception to Feature Beau in Her Instagram Post

A$AP Rocky Exposed by Paparazzo for Trying to Defend Rihanna
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez Plays Coy When Asked About Ben Affleck Romance in TV Interview

Jennifer Lopez Plays Coy When Asked About Ben Affleck Romance in TV Interview

Jennifer Lopez Excited to Reintepret Classic Musicals Into Original Projects

Jennifer Lopez Excited to Reintepret Classic Musicals Into Original Projects

Jennifer Lopez Insists She's 'Never Been Better' Amid Ben Affleck Reconciliation

Jennifer Lopez Insists She's 'Never Been Better' Amid Ben Affleck Reconciliation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Cozy in Hamptons After Enjoying Their Universal Studios Date

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Cozy in Hamptons After Enjoying Their Universal Studios Date

Most Read
DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby
Celebrity

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn