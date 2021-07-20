Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Makes Exception to Feature Beau in Her Instagram Post

Instagram Celebrity

Giving a rare glimpse at her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock, the 25-year-old daughter of the 'Lose Yourself' rapper shares her picture with his high school sweetheart.

AceShowbiz - Hailie Jade Mathers has been keeping her social media posts all about herself, but she is making an exception for a dearest one. Making use of her Instagram account, the daughter of Eminem gave her followers a rare glimpse at her longtime boyfriend.

On Sunday, July 18, the 25-year-old updated her feed with a picture of her and her beau Evan McClintock. The two were lounging outdoor with the social media influencer looking stylish in a tan-colored dress featuring cut-outs on the midriff.

Hailie accessorized with a round hat and placed her hand on Evan's shoulder as he dressed casually in a white print T-shirt. In the caption, she explained his lack of appearance on her social media accounts, "i rarely share my feed, but when i do i'm happy it's with you."

Eminem's brother Nathan Kane Mathers commented on the post, "My Homie Evan," hinting that the family approves of her boyfriend.

Others, meanwhile, joked about how it's like to be dating Eminem's daughter. "he must be so afraid to do something wrong when being around her father," one person weighed in. Another chimed in, "Imagine bringing your man home just to meet Shady at the door," referring to Eminem by his nickname Slim Shady.

Another warned Evan, "Boy don't you ever hurt hailie or shady is will rockabye you broski." Someone else similarly advised Hailie's beau, "Hope he doesn't hurt her, or else Em is dropping a nasty diss track."

Hailie and Evan, who are both 25 years old, have been dating since 2016, when they were high school students. They went on attending Michigan State University together.

In 2018, Hailie told Daily Mail that her father is supportive of her relationship with Evan. "Of course, we are very close," she said of her father. A source additionally told the news outlet, "Hailie's family have welcomed Evan, they are a fantastic young couple who love cozy nights in rather than hard partying."