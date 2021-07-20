 
 

Danielle Herrington in Complete Shock About Pregnancy Days After Sports Illustrated Photoshoot

Danielle Herrington in Complete Shock About Pregnancy Days After Sports Illustrated Photoshoot
Instagram
Celebrity

The bikini model, who is expecting her first child, admits to having no idea she has a bun in the oven when she posed on the beaches of Miami, Florida for the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Model Danielle Herrington discovered she was pregnant just days after posing for the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The beauty had no idea she was expecting when she posed in her bikini on the beaches of Miami, Florida for the coveted gig earlier this year (2021), and was given a shock upon her return home to Los Angeles when she started feeling ill.

"Four days after the shoot I found out that I was pregnant," Herrington told the New York Post.

She ended up taking a total of seven pregnancy tests, before the news was confirmed by her doctor. "I found out I was about five-weeks pregnant," she shared. "And I was in complete shock." She went on to add, "I was like, 'No, I need to be certain. I need to be for sure'."

  See also...

Herrington suffered through a "really bad" first trimester as she struggled with constant morning sickness, but now she is feeling good and cannot wait to welcome her baby boy, her first child with her boyfriend, fellow model Geron McKinley, in September.

"I'm excited to birth him, see his face and watch him grow," she smiled.

The model also has no plan in quitting her profession after giving birth. "I don't think [a] baby stops your whole life," she reasoned. "I think that [even as a mom] you can still be who you are and still have children."

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features Megan Thee Stallion on one of its three covers, making her the first female rapper to flaunt her curves on the front of the magazine, while tennis ace Naomi Osaka, who is of Haitian and Japanese descent, also makes history as the first black athlete to feature on the cover.

You can share this post!

Olga Kurylenko Blames Heavy 'Black Widow' Costume for Her Having Multiple Stunt Doubles

LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Childhood Stardom
Most Read
DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby
Celebrity

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn