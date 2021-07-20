Danielle Herrington in Complete Shock About Pregnancy Days After Sports Illustrated Photoshoot

Instagram Celebrity

The bikini model, who is expecting her first child, admits to having no idea she has a bun in the oven when she posed on the beaches of Miami, Florida for the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

AceShowbiz - Model Danielle Herrington discovered she was pregnant just days after posing for the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The beauty had no idea she was expecting when she posed in her bikini on the beaches of Miami, Florida for the coveted gig earlier this year (2021), and was given a shock upon her return home to Los Angeles when she started feeling ill.

"Four days after the shoot I found out that I was pregnant," Herrington told the New York Post.

She ended up taking a total of seven pregnancy tests, before the news was confirmed by her doctor. "I found out I was about five-weeks pregnant," she shared. "And I was in complete shock." She went on to add, "I was like, 'No, I need to be certain. I need to be for sure'."

Herrington suffered through a "really bad" first trimester as she struggled with constant morning sickness, but now she is feeling good and cannot wait to welcome her baby boy, her first child with her boyfriend, fellow model Geron McKinley, in September.

"I'm excited to birth him, see his face and watch him grow," she smiled.

The model also has no plan in quitting her profession after giving birth. "I don't think [a] baby stops your whole life," she reasoned. "I think that [even as a mom] you can still be who you are and still have children."

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features Megan Thee Stallion on one of its three covers, making her the first female rapper to flaunt her curves on the front of the magazine, while tennis ace Naomi Osaka, who is of Haitian and Japanese descent, also makes history as the first black athlete to feature on the cover.