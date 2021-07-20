LeAnn Rimes Opens Up About 'Traumatic' Childhood Stardom

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - LeAnn Rimes got candid about still dealing with the trauma from her childhood fame. In a new interview, the singer, who became the youngest person to win a Grammy at age 14 for her album "Blue", revealed that she maintained her "sanity" by not reflecting on that time in her life too often.

"I can look back and recognize, I think, how much I have survived," she told USA Today. "The traumatic parts of it kind of out shadow and outweigh the success and all the accomplishments, so it's nice to kind of look back and have a have a balanced view of both sides of things."

Admitting that she's "still dealing" with the mental health impact of the stardom, the 38-year-old star said, "I always joke about this, but it's not really funny... There was never anyone for me to really call on and say, 'Hey, how did you get through this?' Because most all of us that start at that age are dead or still really shaken by the whole experience."

"I feel like probably one of my greatest accomplishments has been surviving childhood stardom and thriving past it and finding my own healing and my own healing journey because not everyone is so fortunate," Rimes continued.

In addition to the fame from her singing career, Rimes made headlines for her personal life when she went public with her romance with husband Eddie Cibrian back in 2009. The pair met while they were both still married to other people with Eddie's ex Brandi Glanville exposing their family dynamics on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills".

To deal with stressful family situations, Rimes believes that open and honest conversations are important. "(Try) to do it from a place of loving kindness and understanding and not communicating when we're triggered and in such a heightened state of arousal. I think that's super important," she noted.

"I think... really knowing when to walk away and give people space and take space for yourself, I think those are all key pieces to family unit survival and communication," she added. "There's a lot of things that are very unhealthy in our society that we're made to think. Just because people are family doesn't mean that you can't take a break. I think that's really important for everyone's mental health is to know that that is an option."

Rimes also shared that the "selfishness" is okay. "One of the biggest things that I'm learning for myself is that selfishness is not selfish," she divulged. "No one is served from you putting everyone else's needs before yours. This is something I'm continuing to learn... selfishness is important and self-care."

The singer then revealed that her "Wholly Human" podcast also helped her in opening up even more. "Every time I do it I feel like I'm opening up more and more and I'm allowing that space to be a place of humanity," she shared. "(It) was important to me for people to be able, after all these years, to connect with me in a new way and to share my journey for myself, to really kind of discharge the shame of my journey for myself, to discharge the shame of everyone else's journey by sharing my own."