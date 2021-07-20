Olga Kurylenko Blames Heavy 'Black Widow' Costume for Her Having Multiple Stunt Doubles

Marvel Studios Movie

While she wished she could pull off all her stunts by herself, the 'Quantum of Solace' actress admits that 'the Taskmaster's skills are very complex and amazing and almost unbeatable.'

Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Olga Kurylenko had to train twice as hard to pull off her stunts in the "Black Widow" movie because her costume was so bulky and heavy.

The "Quantum of Solace" star spends much of her screen time fighting in her character Taskmaster's black and grey armoured suit and helmet, and although Kurylenko performed as many of the action sequences as possible herself, the costume made her movement so complicated, producers had to call in multiple stunt doubles.

Olga told ComicBook.com, "The Taskmaster's skills are very complex and amazing and almost unbeatable, so a few people had to be involved in doing stunts for the character. And yeah, I wish I could do everything by myself."

"I mean, I love stunts and I love martial arts and just moving and doing all these things. I enjoy it personally. So, I mean, obviously, I would love to do as much as possible. But that costume is quite something. It doesn't make it easy to do those moves in that costume because it's quite bulky and heavy, and it feels hot inside."

She even required extra help getting dressed, "It took a while and I needed more than one person helping me [into the suit]. So there's no way you can get dressed by yourself. So, yeah, it's a whole big deal. And of course, the makeup also..."

"The whole thing is a lot of work, and that's what's so exciting. Because in the end, the ending look is really cool. I've never played a character, I mean, that cool, that complex. So it's just very, very exciting."

Kurylenko stars in "Black Widow" alongside Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Ray Winstone.