 

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'
Marvel Studios
Movie

Ray Winstone, who played villain Dreykov in the Scarlett Johansson-led 2021 spy thriller, says 'it was fine until you have to do the reshoots,' but he couldn't get out of the movie.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - While many would consider becoming part of Marvel Cinematic Universe an honor, at least one actor has been left with bad memories after working on a Marvel movie. Ray Winstone, who starred in 2021's "Black Widow", recalled wanting to get out of the project after what he described as a "soul-destroying" experience working on the film.

"It was fine until you have to do the reshoots," the 67-year-old said in a new issue of The Radio Times. "Then you find out that a few producers have come down, and your performance is too much, it's too strong... That's the way Marvel works. It can be soul-destroying, because you feel like you're doing great work."

The English actor said he wanted quit the movie altogether, but he couldn't because he's bound by contract. "I actually said, 'You ought to recast it because that was it for me.' And you end up doing it again because you're contracted to do it," he explained. "Otherwise you end up in court. It's like being kicked in the balls."

  Editors' Pick

Elsewhere in an interview with The Guardian, Winstone admitted that he sometimes takes on projects that he doesn't necessarily feel passionate about, but because he needs the money. "You go have fun for six weeks, see how it turns out," the "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" actor shared. "If it turns out great, it's a plus. If it don't, it don't. But you've had a great six weeks."

He added, "You do do films you don't want to do. But you've got to do them because you haven't worked in a little while and you've got to pay the rent."

Thankfully, Winstone seems to have great time working on at least two of his upcoming movies, the Millie Bobby Brown-starring "Damsel" and the Guy Ritchie-directed "The Gentlemen", both of which will stream on Netflix. "Anyone can talk a good film, but you get a little smell sometimes if someone's a bit more serious than others," he said of "Damsel" and its director, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. He also sang praise for Ritchie.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post
Related Posts
Scarlett Johansson Feels 'Mostly Very Fortunate' After Settling 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson Feels 'Mostly Very Fortunate' After Settling 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson to Continue Working With Disney After Settling 'Black Widow' Profits Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson to Continue Working With Disney After Settling 'Black Widow' Profits Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Slams Disney for Offering to Settle 'Black Widow' Dispute in Private

Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Slams Disney for Offering to Settle 'Black Widow' Dispute in Private

Disney to Continue Releasing Movies on Streamer Despite Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

Disney to Continue Releasing Movies on Streamer Despite Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

Latest News
DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand
  • Feb 29, 2024

DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury
  • Feb 29, 2024

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations
  • Feb 29, 2024

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post
  • Feb 29, 2024

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'
  • Feb 29, 2024

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away
  • Feb 29, 2024

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

Most Read
Rebecca Ferguson Walked Off Set Crying After Being Yelled at by 'Insecure' Co-Star
Movie
  • 2024-02-28 05:54:28

Rebecca Ferguson Walked Off Set Crying After Being Yelled at by 'Insecure' Co-Star

Kate Winslet Calls It 'Exciting Time' for Movie Business After Changes Brought by Young Actresses

Kate Winslet Calls It 'Exciting Time' for Movie Business After Changes Brought by Young Actresses

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Kit Harington Joins 'Slave Play' in London's West End

Kit Harington Joins 'Slave Play' in London's West End

'Dune 2' Director Brought 'Special Unit' for Top-Secret Filming With Anya Taylor-Joy

'Dune 2' Director Brought 'Special Unit' for Top-Secret Filming With Anya Taylor-Joy

Eight Actors Tapped to Star as The Jackson 5 in Michael Jackson's Biopic

Eight Actors Tapped to Star as The Jackson 5 in Michael Jackson's Biopic

Emily Blunt Denies Screaming at Rebecca Ferguson, Dwayne Johnson Stands Up for 'Dune' Star

Emily Blunt Denies Screaming at Rebecca Ferguson, Dwayne Johnson Stands Up for 'Dune' Star

Dave Bautista Isn't Quitting Superhero Movies Completely

Dave Bautista Isn't Quitting Superhero Movies Completely

Billie Eilish, Ryan Gosling, Becky G and More Confirmed to Perform at 2024 Oscars

Billie Eilish, Ryan Gosling, Becky G and More Confirmed to Perform at 2024 Oscars