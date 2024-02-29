MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'

Marvel Studios Movie

Ray Winstone, who played villain Dreykov in the Scarlett Johansson-led 2021 spy thriller, says 'it was fine until you have to do the reshoots,' but he couldn't get out of the movie.

AceShowbiz - While many would consider becoming part of Marvel Cinematic Universe an honor, at least one actor has been left with bad memories after working on a Marvel movie. Ray Winstone, who starred in 2021's "Black Widow", recalled wanting to get out of the project after what he described as a "soul-destroying" experience working on the film.

"It was fine until you have to do the reshoots," the 67-year-old said in a new issue of The Radio Times. "Then you find out that a few producers have come down, and your performance is too much, it's too strong... That's the way Marvel works. It can be soul-destroying, because you feel like you're doing great work."

The English actor said he wanted quit the movie altogether, but he couldn't because he's bound by contract. "I actually said, 'You ought to recast it because that was it for me.' And you end up doing it again because you're contracted to do it," he explained. "Otherwise you end up in court. It's like being kicked in the balls."

Elsewhere in an interview with The Guardian, Winstone admitted that he sometimes takes on projects that he doesn't necessarily feel passionate about, but because he needs the money. "You go have fun for six weeks, see how it turns out," the "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" actor shared. "If it turns out great, it's a plus. If it don't, it don't. But you've had a great six weeks."

He added, "You do do films you don't want to do. But you've got to do them because you haven't worked in a little while and you've got to pay the rent."

Thankfully, Winstone seems to have great time working on at least two of his upcoming movies, the Millie Bobby Brown-starring "Damsel" and the Guy Ritchie-directed "The Gentlemen", both of which will stream on Netflix. "Anyone can talk a good film, but you get a little smell sometimes if someone's a bit more serious than others," he said of "Damsel" and its director, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. He also sang praise for Ritchie.

