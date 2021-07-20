Jessa Duggar Offers Glimpse at Newly-born Fourth Child

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Counting On' star, who already shares three kids with husband Ben Seewald, gives birth to their new bundle of joy in the hospital instead of at home like her past three pregnancies.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Jessa Duggar. Having welcomed her fourth child with husband Ben Seewald, the former "Counting On" star took to social media to offer a glimpse at their new bundle of joy.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, July 19, the 28-year-old TV personality shared a picture of herself holding onto her little one in the hospital bed. In the accompaniment of the post, she raved, "Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!"

Jessa's snap has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from many. One in particular was her older sister Jill Duggar who replied, "Congrats sis! So happy for y'all!!" One fan chimed in, "Congratulations Jessa and Ben." Another echoed, "Congratulations, Jessa."

Along with the photo, the "19 Kids and Counting" alum uploaded a YouTube video documenting the days prior to the baby's arrival. In the clip, the reality star admitted that she and her husband have yet to pick out a name for the latest addition to their family.

"Ben and I have been sitting on the [sex] here for forever, months and months, and you'd think we'd have a name by now," Jessa noted. "But it's harder than it seems. I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up...the favorites."

"And I haven't even always liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy, it's kind of changed," she continued. "I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies and... none of them are just like, 'Wow.' So I kind of start from scratch. And Ben, too."

Jessa and Ben, who haven't revealed the sex of the baby, confirmed their fourth pregnancy back in February. "After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," they said in a statement. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well."

"We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!" the then-expectant mom further raved. "The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

In addition to the newborn, Jessa and Ben are also parents to three children. They share 5-year-old son Spurgeon, 4-year-old son Henry and 2-year-old daughter Ivey.