Scarlett Johansson Blames Disney's 'Poor Leadership' for 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

AceShowbiz - Scarlett Johansson opened up about her high-profile legal battle with Disney and a recent AI-related controversy in an exclusive interview with The New York Times. Despite these challenges, the accomplished actress remains resilient and focused on her career and personal life.

Johansson revealed she has no grudge against Disney following their legal dispute over the release of her Marvel movie "Black Widow." The rift began when Disney chose to release the film both in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access during the pandemic in July 2021, which contradicted Johansson's contract that specified an exclusive theatrical release.

This change impacted her backend compensation, leading her to sue the studio. Reflecting on the incident, Johansson said, "I don't hold a grudge. I think it was just poor judgment and poor leadership at that time. It just felt very unprofessional to me, the entire ordeal."

The conflict escalated as Disney disclosed Johansson's $20 million salary and criticized her for a "callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The actress described the situation as surreal, especially since it occurred while she was heavily pregnant. "I was also really heavily pregnant, too, which in a weird way was amazing timing. Suddenly, your entire attention is drawn to this miracle of life," she said.

While Johansson has moved past the Disney dispute, she recently confronted another contentious issue involving OpenAI. The company faced backlash for using a voice for its ChatGPT system that mimicked Johansson's iconic voice from the film "Her."

Rejecting an offer to be the official voice of ChatGPT 4.0, Johansson was shocked and angered by OpenAI's actions. "I was like, 'How did I get wrapped up in this?' It was crazy. I was so angry," she recounted. Her lawyers successfully contacted OpenAI to have the voice removed.

Johansson's concerns extend beyond her personal experience to the broader implications of AI technology. She described AI-generated deepfakes as a "dark wormhole you can never climb your way out of," warning of the potential for misuse and the difficulty in controlling such technology across different jurisdictions.

"I think technologies move faster than our fragile human egos can process it," she remarked, emphasizing the impact on young people as they navigate these rapid technological advancements.

Currently, Johansson is promoting her new romantic-comedy "Fly Me to the Moon" and is in production for the next "Jurassic World" movie in Thailand. Despite the challenges, Johansson continues to shine both on screen and off, demonstrating her resilience and commitment to her craft.