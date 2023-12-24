 

Jessa Duggar Details Birth Story After Welcoming Baby No. 5 With Husband Ben Seewald

Jessa Duggar Details Birth Story After Welcoming Baby No. 5 With Husband Ben Seewald
Instagram
Celebrity

The 30-year-old first broke the exciting news via Instagram on Saturday, December 23. Sharing a photo of her holding the infant while sitting up in a hospital bed, she wrote, "Baby is here and we couldn't be more grateful! "

  • Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessa Duggar has welcomed her fifth child with husband [Ben Seewald]. To announce the baby's arrival, the "19 Kids and Counting" alum also shared the birth story of her new bundle of joy.

The 30-year-old first broke the exciting news via Instagram on Saturday, December 23. Sharing a photo of her holding the infant while sitting up in a hospital bed, she wrote, "Baby is here and we couldn't be more grateful! Full birth story is now up on our YT channel! :link in bio."

In the said clip, Jessa detailed, "So, after laboring for about 12 hours, I was moved [from an emergency room bed] into my room and I was able to get an epidural shortly after that." She added, "And it worked great on one side and it was, like, sort of spotty on the other side. It wasn't a perfect take, but I would say 80 percent better than what it was before getting it."

  Editors' Pick

After her doctor said the baby was still "pretty high up," Jessa decided to "shut off" the epidural. She then followed her midwife's advice to move into various positions to try and rotate the baby. She finally felt more contractions once the baby started descending.

After giving birth to the baby boy, Jessa gushed, "The sweetest moment [was] when they raised the baby up and put him on me." She went on recalling, "Just holding him there, I think there were just so many emotions in that moment [and] so many things that you're processing. It's been a year since we lost our last baby and just a flood of emotions."

Jessa and Ben tied the knot in November 2014. They are already parents to sons Spurgeon and Henry and daughters Ivy and Fern.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets
Related Posts
Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Zac Efron Explains Why He Wears Sunglasses on 'Today' Show Despite Feeling 'Weird Being in Shades'

Zac Efron Explains Why He Wears Sunglasses on 'Today' Show Despite Feeling 'Weird Being in Shades'

Kesha Cut Ties With Dr. Luke's Record Label After Settling Court Battle

Kesha Cut Ties With Dr. Luke's Record Label After Settling Court Battle

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details Disney Hall Incident Where He Fell and Broke His Hip

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details Disney Hall Incident Where He Fell and Broke His Hip

Latest News
Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets
  • Dec 24, 2023

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Jessa Duggar Details Birth Story After Welcoming Baby No. 5 With Husband Ben Seewald
  • Dec 24, 2023

Jessa Duggar Details Birth Story After Welcoming Baby No. 5 With Husband Ben Seewald

Lance Bass Has 35 Christmas Trees, Dedicates One of Them to His 'Mild Obsession'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Lance Bass Has 35 Christmas Trees, Dedicates One of Them to His 'Mild Obsession'

Mandy Moore Would Have Had 'Mental Breakdown' If She Took Her Work Home
  • Dec 24, 2023

Mandy Moore Would Have Had 'Mental Breakdown' If She Took Her Work Home

Sydney Sweeney Chooses This Classic Christmas Gift for Her Family
  • Dec 24, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Chooses This Classic Christmas Gift for Her Family

Most Read
Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress
Celebrity

Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress

Taylor Swift Responds to Fan's Mother-Daughter Memory at Her Concert

Taylor Swift Responds to Fan's Mother-Daughter Memory at Her Concert

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unveil First Pictures of Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unveil First Pictures of Baby Rocky

Bre Tiesi Dubbed 'The One' Among Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas After PDA-Filled Christmas Photo

Bre Tiesi Dubbed 'The One' Among Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas After PDA-Filled Christmas Photo

Vin Diesel Blasted as 'Creepy' After Video of Him Hitting on 'Sexy' YouTuber Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit

Vin Diesel Blasted as 'Creepy' After Video of Him Hitting on 'Sexy' YouTuber Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit

Paris Hilton Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit for New Festive Photos

Paris Hilton Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit for New Festive Photos

Offset Denies Partying With 6ix9ine's Ex Jade on His Birthday After Cardi B Split Despite Pics

Offset Denies Partying With 6ix9ine's Ex Jade on His Birthday After Cardi B Split Despite Pics

Selena Gomez Suggested She'd Been Attracted to Wrong People Before Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suggested She'd Been Attracted to Wrong People Before Benny Blanco Romance

Beyonce Poses in Silver Gown on Private Jet Bed After Brazil Surprise Appearance

Beyonce Poses in Silver Gown on Private Jet Bed After Brazil Surprise Appearance