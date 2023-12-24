Jessa Duggar Details Birth Story After Welcoming Baby No. 5 With Husband Ben Seewald

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jessa Duggar has welcomed her fifth child with husband [Ben Seewald]. To announce the baby's arrival, the "19 Kids and Counting" alum also shared the birth story of her new bundle of joy.

The 30-year-old first broke the exciting news via Instagram on Saturday, December 23. Sharing a photo of her holding the infant while sitting up in a hospital bed, she wrote, "Baby is here and we couldn't be more grateful! Full birth story is now up on our YT channel! :link in bio."

In the said clip, Jessa detailed, "So, after laboring for about 12 hours, I was moved [from an emergency room bed] into my room and I was able to get an epidural shortly after that." She added, "And it worked great on one side and it was, like, sort of spotty on the other side. It wasn't a perfect take, but I would say 80 percent better than what it was before getting it."

After her doctor said the baby was still "pretty high up," Jessa decided to "shut off" the epidural. She then followed her midwife's advice to move into various positions to try and rotate the baby. She finally felt more contractions once the baby started descending.

After giving birth to the baby boy, Jessa gushed, "The sweetest moment [was] when they raised the baby up and put him on me." She went on recalling, "Just holding him there, I think there were just so many emotions in that moment [and] so many things that you're processing. It's been a year since we lost our last baby and just a flood of emotions."

Jessa and Ben tied the knot in November 2014. They are already parents to sons Spurgeon and Henry and daughters Ivy and Fern.

