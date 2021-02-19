Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald 'Overjoyed' to Be Pregnant With Fourth Child After Miscarriage

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Counting On' star and expectant mother also takes to her Instagram page to share a picture of an ultrasound, gushing that she is 'looking forward' to welcoming the new bundle of joy.

AceShowbiz - Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are looking forward to welcoming another addition to their growing family. After revealing that she suffered a miscarriage in 2020, the "Counting On" star announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child, adding that she and her husband are "overjoyed" by it.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," the couple said in a statement on Thursday, February 18. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

The expectant mom, who shares three children with her husband, explained that their sons are also thrilled to have a new sibling. "Spurgeon and Henry are very excited. They understand. We have little pregnancy apps on my phone that we look at and they get to see updates of the baby's progress and growth."

On how her one-year-old daughter took the news, the TV personality admitted, "Ivy, I don't think she quite understands." She elaborated, "We talked about, 'We're going to have a baby.' And she says, 'Baby?' I don't think she quite gets it. I think it's going to be a shock whenever baby comes."

"I think one of the big highlights this year will be bringing the baby into the family - we're really excited to see [Ivy's] role as a big sister," Jessa concluded. "She's going to be good at that."

The former star of "19 Kids and Counting" also made public her latest pregnancy via Instagram. Putting out a picture of an ultrasound, she raved, "We're looking forward to summertime, and here's our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby."

Jessa's announcement was met with positive comments from her family. Joy-anna Duggar exclaimed, "So happy for you guys! Love you very much!" Joseph Duggar gushed, "Congratulations! Such a sweet picture!" Anna Duggar chimed in, "Thrilled for you Jessa!"