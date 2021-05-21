 
 

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Plan to Use a Classic '80s Song for Their Wedding's First Dance

'The Voice' coach reveals in a TV interview that he will play 'If You Leave' by the Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark for the special moment since he and his fiance are 'fans of the '80s.'

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have already picked a song for their first dance as husband and wife. Over a month after teasing that his wedding to the No Doubt frontwoman will take place "this summer," the longtime coach on "The Voice" spilled that he and his fiance have planned to use a classic '80s song.

When making a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the 44-year-old country singer was asked to share about the song he and his fiance chose for their first dance. "I think it's called the wedding march," he jokingly replied, prompting host Jimmy Fallon to complain, "Not that song!"

Jimmy then began to illustrate a fantasy scene for Blake's wedding. "At the reception, you come out of a fog machine. 'Here is Mr. and Mrs. Blake Shelton! … And now, it's time for the couple's first dance,' " the host narrated. "Then what do we hear?" This time, Blake responded by sharing, "It's 'If You Leave' from the 'Pretty In Pink' soundtrack."

  See also...

Assuring Jimmy that he did not jest over the song he just mentioned, Blake showed his phone to the camera and said in the Wednesday, May 19 interview, "I swear I have it right here." The Grammy-winning singer continued explaining, "We've talked about this, we both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s, why not, why not?"

Blake's revelation quickly got a sign of approval from Jimmy, who exclaimed, "I love it, if that's for real!" The two men then sang the Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark's song off the 1986 romcom. The host went on to quip, "Now I can make it to the wedding, by the way, I'm very available."

Earlier in April, Blake spilled that he hoped to marry Gwen in the summer of 2021. During an interview with Hoda Kotb for "Today With Hoda & Jenna", he revealed, "I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into 'The Voice' cycle again and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer."

Blake and Gwen got engaged in October 2020 after five years of dating. Before his romance with Gwen, the "God's Country" singer was married to his high school sweetheart Kaynette Williams as well as to fellow singer Miranda Lambert. The "Hollaback Girl" songstress herself was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

