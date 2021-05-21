 
 

Prince William's Vaccination Photo Leaves Fans Lusting After His Buff Arm

The Duke of Cambridge extends his gratitude to 'those working on the vaccine rollout' in the U.K. through the Instagram post, but fans get distracted by his bare limp in the picture instead.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Royal fans have just been reminded how Prince William was a looker before he became a married man. The second-in-line to the British throne has got his fans lusting after one of his best assets after he shared his vaccination photo.

On Thursday, May 20, the Cambridges' official Instagram account posted a picture of the father of three when he got his first dose of the vaccine earlier this week. In the image, the 38-year-old royal rolled up one of sleeves to get his jab, giving a rare look at his bare limb.

In the caption, he paid tribute to those involved with the roll out of the coronavirus immunization program in the U.K. "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do," he said in a statement accompanying the photo.

However, it was William's buff arm that attracted people's attention the most, with one gushing on Twitter, "Nice guns you have there, Your Royal Highness." A second fan shamelessly admitted, "I fancy Prince William's right arm. More news on his other limbs as we get it."

"Congratulations Your Buffness... I mean, Your Highness," a third quipped. Another one cheekily commented, "Good morning to Prince Williams and Prince William's vaccinated arm." Someone else confessed, "Everyone talking about the jab and here I am looking at those guns. Well done Wills."

William was reported in November 2020 to have secretly battled coronavirus in April of that year but though he was "hit pretty hard" and even "struggled to breathe" at times, he didn't want to make his health issues public because there were "important things going on" that he didn't want to detract from.

The prince's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip, received their first vaccinations in January, and his father Prince Charles and stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had theirs in February.

