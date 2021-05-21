 
 

Greg Germann May Return on 'Grey's Anatomy' as Guest Star Despite Leaving the Show

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
When announcing his departure, the actor who plays neurosurgeon Dr. Tom Koracick on the medical drama series says it's such a 'privilege' to 'have worked with all the incredibly talented people.'

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - There's still good news behind Greg Germann's departure from "Grey's Anatomy". The neurosurgeon Dr. Tom Koracick depicter on the medical drama series, who has announced that he is leaving the show as a series regular, reportedly may reprise his role in the future as a guest star.

Revealing the news about the 63-year-old's possible return was Deadline. About his exit, the actor told the outlet, "To have worked with all the incredibly talented people involved with Grey's over the past few years has been such a privilege." He then added, "A big thank you to the fans as it has truly been a shared experience!"

In the wake of Greg's leaving, executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff shared a statement to the publication. "Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years," Krista stated. "We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day - but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!"

Greg joined "Grey's Anatomy" as a guest star in season 14 in 2017. He was then promoted to series regular status in season 16. The Thursday, May 20 episode titled "Tradition" marked his swan song.

Greg's announcement came just a few weeks after his co-star Jesse Williams declared that he is exiting the show after 12 years. In a statement to E! News, the Dr. Jackson Avery depicter stated, "I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda [Rhimes], the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie [Allen]."

"As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds," he continued. "The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I'll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends."

