Lori Loughlin and Husband's Requests for Mexico Trip Approved by Judge

The former 'Full House' star and Mossimo Giannulli have been granted permission to go on a trip to San Jose Del Cabo in June since they have been abiding by the conditions of their supervised releases.

May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lori Loughlin and her husband will soon take a summer trip following their college admissions scandal. The Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis depicter on "Full House" and Mossimo Giannulli, who previously asked permission from court to travel to Mexico next month, were unveiled to have gotten their requests approved by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper signed off on the disgraced couple's pleas on Thursday, May 20. Insider further reported that the 56-year-old actress and the fashion designer are now allowed to spend time with their family in San Jose del Cabo from June 16 to June 21.

Loughlin and Giannulli filed their requests around a week prior. In the legal papers, they claimed that they have been abiding by the conditions of their supervised releases. "Ms. Loughlin has remained in compliance during her term of supervised release. According to the Central District of California, Ms. Loughlin has presented respectfully and cooperatively in all interactions with her Probation Officer," so read the document.

In May 2020, the former "Fuller House" star and her 57-year-old husband pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 bribe to get their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli accepted into the University of Southern California. She was then slapped with a two-month prison sentence, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. The Mossimo founder, meanwhile, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California in late December 2020. She has also satisfied her fine and completed her community service. Her spouse, on the other hand, was released from Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc in early April this year. He has also paid his fine and is reported to have been "actively working on completing his community service requirement."